Greeley, CO

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Greeley metro area

By Stacker
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

GREELEY, Colo. (STACKER) — Supply and demand drive the real estate market, affecting everything from building and lot values to availability for buyers and sellers.

These forces are usually closely aligned with an area’s economy, job market, population, demographics, location, interest rates, and several other constantly evolving factors. The coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy, but created a real estate boom driven largely by people buying second homes as vacation properties .

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Greeley, CO using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of November 2021. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.3% to $316,368.

Keep reading to see if your home city made the list.

#15. Frederick, CO
– 1 year price change: +20.9%
– 5 year price change: +49.8%
– Typical home value: $539,979 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Dacono, CO
– 1 year price change: +20.9%
– 5 year price change: +56.5%
– Typical home value: $476,439 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Milliken, CO
– 1 year price change: +21.0%
– 5 year price change: +56.1%
– Typical home value: $438,825 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Windsor, CO
– 1 year price change: +21.0%
– 5 year price change: +43.9%
– Typical home value: $563,657 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Johnstown, CO
– 1 year price change: +21.1%
– 5 year price change: +47.7%
– Typical home value: $504,559 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Platteville, CO
– 1 year price change: +21.3%
– 5 year price change: +64.3%
– Typical home value: $507,705 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Lochbuie, CO
– 1 year price change: +22.0%
– 5 year price change: +60.5%
– Typical home value: $449,787 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Firestone, CO
– 1 year price change: +22.1%
– 5 year price change: +50.0%
– Typical home value: $552,659 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Garden City, CO
– 1 year price change: +22.2%
– 5 year price change: +91.9%
– Typical home value: $274,526 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Gilcrest, CO
– 1 year price change: +22.8%
– 5 year price change: +66.2%
– Typical home value: $354,313 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Erie, CO
– 1 year price change: +23.1%
– 5 year price change: +47.8%
– Typical home value: $717,128 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Roggen, CO
– 1 year price change: +23.3%
– 5 year price change: +66.1%
– Typical home value: $586,606 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Gill, CO
– 1 year price change: +23.3%
– 5 year price change: +67.6%
– Typical home value: $596,840 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Briggsdale, CO
– 1 year price change: +26.4%
– 5 year price change: +75.9%
– Typical home value: $542,337 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Grover, CO
– 1 year price change: +31.7%
– 5 year price change: +14.2%
– Typical home value: $491,510 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Food Truck Friday with Ihawan Sa Colorado

If you’re craving for some authentic Filipino style BBQ, look no further than Ihawan Sa Colorado food truck. Owners Michael and Irish Snow brings the popular Pinoy grilled street bbq and other traditional Filipino street food to Colorado. From grilled port belly to banana lumpia, Ihawan sa Colorado has it all. You can find out […]
