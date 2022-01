SPOILER ALERT: This interview reveals major storylines from the finale of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood. When Clyde Phillips met with Michael C. Hall about returning to the role of Dexter Morgan in what would become Dexter: New Blood, he already knew the serial killer’s life would end. Hall signed up without hesitation. Fans of the hit Showtime series Dexter, which ran eight seasons from 2006-2013, rejoined the former Miami Metro blood spatter analyst —now known by the alias Jim Lindsay—and have enthusiastically tuned in to watch his final adventure unfold. And though that journey has now come to an end with his shocking...

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO