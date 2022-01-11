ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsom signs executive order extending price gouging protections

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gavin Newsom recently signed an executive order that supports ongoing recovery...

Gavin Newsom
FOXBusiness

California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlaws price gouging on at-home COVID-19 tests

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order intended to clamp down on price gouging of at-home COVID-19 test kits. Signed over the weekend, the order prohibits sellers from increasing prices on the kits by more than 10%. It also gives more resources to state and local law enforcement to act against price gougers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
