Chargers' Maurice Ffrench: Signs new contract with Chargers

The Chargers’ first-round pick from the 2017 draft is coming off his best year in the NFL yet. Mike Williams, for the first time since being drafted, has ended a season as the team’s leading receiver with 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. His 76 receptions were also a career high but came in second to Keenan Allen’s career-high 106 catches in 2021.

