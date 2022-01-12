Chargers' Jason Moore: Signs new contract with Chargers

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not...
Andy Reid is widely regarded as one of the nicest men in the NFL. So we’ll just chalk these comments up to that. During a Wednesday radio appearance, Reid told 93.7 “The Fan,” that the eighth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers are playing “like a number one seed right now.”
The Carolina Panthers are entering a crucial year in the Matt Rhule era, another year Carolina has more questions surrounding the franchise than answers. Carolina lost 12 of 14 games to close out the seaosn after a surprising 3-0 start, highlighted by the struggles of Sam Darnold and Cam Newton -- showcasing why the Panthers need a franchise quarterback if Rhule actually wants to win in the NFL.
On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
Ben Roethlisberger is ending his career the way he started it, leading a team that not many people expected to be very good to the postseason. It wasn't always pretty, but Roethlisberger was able to deliver in several critical situations to punch his 12th ticket to the playoffs, while extending his final season as the Steelers quarterback.
The Chicago Bears have made their first move in replacing former head coach Matt Nagy and ex-general manager Ryan Pace. As ESPN reported, the team has now interviewed former Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson for their vacant head coaching job. Meanwhile, they have talked to Cleveland Browns exec Glenn Cook for their GM spot.
Over the past two months, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a significant toe injury. Rodgers got stepped on during a game earlier this season and reportedly suffered a broken toe. Rather than opt for surgery and miss a week or two, the reigning NFL MVP has been playing through the pain.
The Kansas City Chiefs begin the defense of their AFC crown this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But they may be a little worse for wear by the time they host their playoff game. On Thursday, the Chiefs injury report saw downgrades for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running...
Help is on the way for the Buccaneers in the playoffs. The Buccaneers are about as banged up as any team currently in the playoffs. Chris Godwin is out for the season, Ronald Jones is a healthy question mark, and the defense has been down several key players almost every game this season.
As 14 teams battle to reach Super Bowl LVI over the next month, 18 will be sitting at home, wondering what moves they can make so that next season will be different. Well, look no further than the 2022 NFL Draft. It's a time for bottom-dwellers to begin turning their...
The Tampa Bay offensive coordinator has certainly put together a resume impressive enough to catch the eye of front offices around the league, but it could be his player-friendly approach that really pushes him over the top. According to former Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy, Leftwich has one coaching technique...
Tom Brady tries to be a "good sport"All Pro Reels, Wikimedia Commons. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Philadelphia Eagles in round one of the NFL playoffs this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo to square off with their division rival Bills Saturday night. The teams met twice this season, splitting the season series. In both wins, it was very obvious what Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s game plan was: Run the ball until you can’t run anymore.
This time a year, NFL teams are bruised and injured. The Green Bay Packers, on the other hand, are getting healthier. Packers fans were treated to shocking good news on Thursday regarding the status of a previously-injured veteran player. On Nov. 14 last year, Packers outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus was...
Jimmy Garoppolo's long-term future as quarterback in San Francisco has been in doubt ever since the 49ers traded away three first-round picks in the spring to make Trey Lance the heir apparent at the position
Now that the Chargers’ season has come to an end, the next thing on their to-do list will be to decide which pending free agents they’re going to re-sign. Of the 20 players set to hit the open market, some of them made significant contributions in 2021 to warrant being brought back, including edge defender Uchenna Nwosu.
The Panthers have to get their quarterback situation right. Sam Darnold isn't it. The Cam Newton reunion was nice, but at his age, he's of course not the long-term answer. Malik Willis can be that guy. The usual suspects at quarterback land inside the top half of this first round,...
The Chargers’ first-round pick from the 2017 draft is coming off his best year in the NFL yet. Mike Williams, for the first time since being drafted, has ended a season as the team’s leading receiver with 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. His 76 receptions were also a career high but came in second to Keenan Allen’s career-high 106 catches in 2021.
LITTLEFIELD — J.H. Rose used a lights-out shooting performance from start to finish to secure a 105-75 victory on the road over Ayden-Grifton Wednesday night. The Rampants came out firing in the opening quarter, using an offensive explosion to take a 33-15 lead after the first. Cole Watkins and...
