CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 2021, Jadeveon Clowney had a few goals. The defensive end wanted to remain healthy and get his name back out there. “I had a couple of years where I was hurt, but I always thought I was playing good,” Clowney explained. “I was just injured. I just wanted to make it through a year healthy. I wanted to show people I could play good, stay healthy. That was my goal this year.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO