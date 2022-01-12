ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Why are at-home COVID-19 rapid test prices rising?

By Joelle Jones, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPGXh_0dj6CsYI00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Seemingly rare as rubies, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests have flown off store shelves across the country – and now some versions of the test kits have become more expensive.

Amid the omicron surge, Kroger and Walmart have increased prices on Abbott Laboratories’ popular BinaxNOW test kits, after a selling agreement with the White House expired in December 2021.

The initial agreement between the Biden administration and Abbott Laboratories granted Kroger, Walmart, and Amazon the ability to sell BinaxNOW test kits to customers at a 35% discount over a three-month period.

Lawmakers to top health officials: Will we face virus test shortages?

“As the President announced in early September, Kroger is one of three national partners who agreed to make at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests available to customers at cost for 100 days,” Kroger spokesperson Tiffany Sanders said. “Of note, we fulfilled our commitment to the Biden Administration to sell at cost for 100 days and that pricing program has now phased out and (pre-commitment) retail pricing has been reinstated.”

Now that the agreement is over, participating retailers are forced to sell the kits at standard pricing, which has raised the average cost per test kit by approximately $8. In an effort to cater to customer demand, Walmart agreed to extend the company’s discounted test kit price of $14.00 past the 100-day agreement, before raising the cost to $19.88.

Test positive for COVID? Here’s how long to isolate

“The program ended in mid-December,” Walmart spokesperson Tricia Moriarty said. “While other retailers increased prices in mid-December, Walmart held the $14.00 through the holidays before increasing the price.”

The same 2-count BinaxNOW test kit is currently listed for $23.99 on Fred Meyers and Kroger websites.

Even with the price increase, the demand for testing has not slowed down. At the time of this article, online options for BinaxNOW kits at Kroger and Walmart websites show the kits to be unavailable or out of stock.

Kroger and Walmart representatives independently told Nexstar’s KOIN 6 News the companies are experiencing major supply shortages for COVID-19 test kits.

“We have seen significant demand for at-home COVID-19 testing kits and are working closely with our suppliers to meet this demand and get the needed product to our customers,” Moriarty explained.

Walmart said the company has held strong inventory levels nationally in stores, but test kits have been more limited online. Due to this trend, Walmart says they have introduced a purchase limit on BinaxNOW test kits of “8 testing kits per online order to help ensure availability to more customers.”

Walgreens, CVS now limiting how many at-home COVID tests you can buy

Kroger said the company is currently working to develop solutions to the mass test shortage, which would impact local supplies.

In a statement, Kroger Director of Corporate Communications Kristal Howard said, “We are also actively adding other manufacturers to increase product availability across the country, including the Pacific Northwest.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Harris Teeter halts Friday e-VIC deals amid supply chain, shipping woes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Along with shortened store hours, Harris Teeter announced to its e-VIC customers there would be no special deals offered on Friday. The specials, offered as a reward for being loyal shoppers, were halted due to supply chain issues and staffing shortages. They are also concerned about further deliveries due to […]
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Meyers
Fox 46 Charlotte

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Shoppers clearing shelves as winter weather approaches

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ahead of this weekend’s expected Winter storm, Queen City News checked in with a number of businesses in northern Mecklenburg County on what they have seen at the stores, and how seriously customers are taking the watches and warnings. At ACE Hardware in Cornelius, supplies of de-icers and snow shovels […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Covid 19 Testing#Home#Abbott Laboratories#The White House#The Biden Administration#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy