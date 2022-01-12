ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Reward offered for information leading to an arrest of two kids shot in Baltimore New Year's Day

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Li8zO_0dj6CrfZ00

Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) who shot and killed two kids in Baltimore New Years Day.

The rewards are $4,000 for each of the victims.

According to police, Bernard Thomas and Demond Canada were shot and killed in the 3600 block of Gelston Drive.

If you have any information about this case, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

Comments / 14

Lynette King
3d ago

Praying for the family, And the ignorant comments. People with no compassion are the devil himself😫🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
4
Susie Q
3d ago

I started to answer some of the crazy statements on here. but I changed my mind I decided just to let go and let GOD.

Reply
3
Jaen Boston
3d ago

if you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all.

Reply
11
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#New Years Day#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy