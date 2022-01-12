Reward offered for information leading to an arrest of two kids shot in Baltimore New Year's Day

Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) who shot and killed two kids in Baltimore New Years Day.

The rewards are $4,000 for each of the victims.

According to police, Bernard Thomas and Demond Canada were shot and killed in the 3600 block of Gelston Drive.

If you have any information about this case, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.