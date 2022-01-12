ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

After Noting Need In North Minneapolis, Group Takes Testing Matters Into Their Own Hands

By Reg Chapman
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrH4r_0dj6CnNt00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 tests aren’t always easy to find.

That’s why there’s a big push to bring rapid tests straight to families in north Minneapolis, where one local group took matters into their own hands to offer one-of-a-kind testing.

“What we have is a mobile rapid COVID-19 testing site here,” Kamillah El’Amin said.

It’s something she wants her community to get used to.

“We are having a hard time getting rapid testing here on the northside, so we just decided to reach out, work with a distributor and do it yourself to make sure our community is safe and tested,” El’Amin said.

More than 10,000 tests a week, that’s what this group hopes to accomplish.

They know it won’t be easy, as many in the Black community continue to go unvaccinated, and many more are having a hard time finding tests.

“You don’t have to have insurance here, its free,” El’Amin said. “You just pull up, drive up, we test you, wait 10 minutes, get your results,” El’Amin said.

People are driving and walking up to the site at Lyndale and Aldridge avenues.

The hope is those people will then spread the word.

“If you can get the word out to the community that they can come in here and be in and out 10 minutes of their time can change the rest of their life,” said Kim Griffin.

Plans are already in place to expand their reach.

“We are also working in conjunction with several charter schools, so schools can actually stay open so they can test their students and their teachers and have the opportunities for the parents and the families to get tested too,” El’Amin said.

Getting to the people where they are.

“We are actually putting together a mobile plan to go start helping people at home to actually supply test to people who are unable to leave their homes. Keep your family and your friends safe, get tested, it’s free, there are no barriers, come and get tested,” El’Amin said.

MainStax Health mobile testing is not funded by the state, but it does report results to the health department. To get in contact, email info@mainstaxhealth.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnetonka Becomes The Latest Suburb To Institute A Mask Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities suburb has approved a mask mandate as the state struggles with the surge in COVID-19 cases. The Minnetonka City Council voted Friday to approve an emergency ordinance for a mask mandate. The ordinance will go into effect Tuesday, applying to individuals over the age of 5 in indoor settings. Exemptions to the mandate include: those unable to accommodate face coverings; performers, athletes and stuff for competitions or performances; peopel actively exercising at any indoor facility; religious institutions; and in public or private school facilities. Minnetonka becomes the third Twin Cities suburb to institute a mask mandates this week. Earlier, both Golden Valley and Hopkins instituted mandates. These suburban mandates come after Minneapolis and St. Paul reinstated mask mandates last week. Another large city, Duluth, has also instituted a 30-day mask mandate. These mandates come as the surge in COVID-19 cases from the highly-contagious Omicron variant has caused disruptions across virtually all industries, from trucking to health care. As of Friday, the state’s positivity rate has reached a record high of 21.6%. Earlier this week, officials in Minnetonka notified residents that a mask mandate was under consideration and asked for their input.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

FAQ: Updates Issued On Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul

Originally published Jan. 12, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In a bold move to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Twin Cities, the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul announced Wednesday that they will be requiring patrons at bars, restaurants and sports venues to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test in order to get inside. On Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a series of revisions that had been made to the regulations, including the following items: Changing the age for having a required negative test from 2 to 5, Striking the OSHA reference due to Thursday’s U.S....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities School Districts Divided On Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases and Twin Cities public schools are divided over distance learning. Minneapolis moved classes online Friday for the next two weeks, but students in St. Paul are still headed into the classroom. Minneapolis Public Schools cited staffing shortages. During the two-week move online, they will keep buildings open, buses running and provide meals for those who need a place to learn. “It’s come down to the point we cannot adequately operationalize on behalf of our students,” Superintendent Ed Graff said. Karin Imdieke’s daughter, Kaia, is in the 4th grade in MPS. She hopes distance learning...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Judge Orders Mercy Hospital To Keep COVID Patient On Ventilator

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge in Anoka County has ordered Mercy Hospital to keep a patient battling COVID-19 on a ventilator, the latest development in an ongoing legal battle with the man’s family. Earlier, Anne Quiner went to the courts to keep her husband Scott, a father of three, alive. He contracted COVID-19 at the end of October for the second time and went to the hospital. Already on a ventilator, the Buffalo man was transferred to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids about a week later. “He’s a wonderful man,” Anne Quiner said in an interview with WCCO. “(We’ve been) married 35 years.” More...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Health
CBS Minnesota

Suburban Restaurants Brace For Changes, New Customers Due To Twin Cities COVID Rules

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (WCCO) — Next week, Minneapolis and St. Paul will enact new COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone 5 years and older will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the past three days to enter restaurants and bars. The new rules have businesses in neighboring towns wondering if changes or customers could soon be coming their way. FAQ: What To Know About The Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul Opening last summer, Steele and Hops has successfully established itself in the St. Anthony community. And management is expecting to be bit busier with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Here Are Ways To Prove Your Vaccination Status At Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants And More

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Starting Jan. 19, anyone looking to visit a Minneapolis or St. Paul bar, restaurant, sporting event, or any other indoor venue serving food or drink, will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result from a test taken within the last 72 hours. For those who are vaccinated, city leaders say it’s as simple as presenting the physical card, or a photo of the card itself. FAQ: What To Know About The Vaccination Requirement For Bars, Restaurants In Minneapolis, St. Paul There are other options, however. The Minnesota Department of Health has partnered with the Docket...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Duluth Institutes 30-Day Mask Mandate

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) – Masks will be required in all public spaces in Duluth starting Friday, as the city becomes the latest to join an increasing number of municipalities instituting mask mandates in Minnesota. Mayor Emily Larson announced she is using her emergency powers to institute a 30-day mandate, CBS3 reports. The city council will not need to approve of the mandate in order for it to take effect. Starting Friday at 5 p.m., masks will be required in all public spaces, including restaurants, grocery stores and businesses. The order will be lifted on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. The announcement comes days after the Duluth City Council failed to unanimously approve a public health emergency. If the ordinance had passed, the council would have been able to institute a mask mandate with a simple majority. The mandate applies to people ages 5 and older. Minneapolis and St. Paul instituted city-wide mask mandates last week, and on Wednesday, Golden Valley and Hopkins announced similar requirements. Minnetonka will consider the mandate at a meeting on Friday.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘His Presence Really Spoke Volumes’: MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo Retires This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis’ first Black police chief steps down this weekend. Last month, Medaria Arradondo announced that he would retire and not take a third term. To say the Black community was proud that a Native son was the first Black Police Chief in Minneapolis history is an understatement. “His presence really spoke volumes,” said Bishop Richard Howell. “When he came on board Chief Arradondo brought not only respect but we were able to trust the police department again.” Arradondo worked to hold officers and community accountable for their actions during any situation. “I think his greatest asset was his integrity and his passion for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco#Mainstax Health
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Public Schools To Continue In-Person Learning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Students in St. Paul Public Schools will continue with in-person learning amid surging COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard announced late Thursday afternoon that any “shifts to online learning will continue to be determined on a school-by-school basis.” He says the district is adding safety measures to buildings, including medical-grade masks for staff. (credit: CBS) Minneapolis Public Schools will switch to distance learning Friday. They join at least 10 districts that have already made the change due to illnesses and staff shortages. Several districts have plans to return to in-person learning by the end of the month.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Discussing Omicron Surge, Gov. Walz Says ‘I Think We Are In The Worst Of It’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As cities in Minnesota have taken action to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases, there are no statewide mandates in place. On Thursday, average positivity rate in Minnesota breached 20% for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In the last two weeks, cases in the state have tripled. Minneapolis and St. Paul have reinstated mask mandates, as have other Twin Cities suburbs and Duluth. The mayors of the two largest cities in the state also announced this week that those heading to bars, restaurants and venues will need to be vaccinated or show proof...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Families Struggle To Adjust To 3rd Wave Of Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – School districts across the state have now had a couple days of distance learning under their belts. For many of them, this is the third wave of distance learning – and many are hoping it’s the last. That goes for teachers, students and parents. At Melissa Nordvold’s house, bedrooms have turned into classrooms. The kitchen is now a school cafeteria. And she and her husband have become teaching assistants while also working full-time. RELATED: Several Twin Cities School Districts Move To Distance Learning “It’s just a change with having constant noise around the house,” said Nordvold. “My kids need the social interaction. Luckily...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Climbs To 21.6%, Over 11K Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The average positivity rate continues its climb, hitting 21.6% in the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health. Other key figures are also on the rise: the state is seeing 154.6 cases per 100,000 residents, a steep ascent from 52.8, which was recorded less than a month ago. Hospitalizations are at 23.1 per 100,000 residents. Credit: Minnesota Department Of Health In the last two weeks, cases in the state have tripled due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday said the state is “in the worst of it,” and doesn’t anticipate the situation to alleviate for...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Avenue Redesign Draws Mixed Reactions From Uptown Residents, Businesses

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A redesign of one of the busiest streets in Minneapolis is drawing mixed reactions from neighbors and business owners. The plan would cut Hennepin Avenue in Uptown down from four to two lanes, and add dedicated bike and transit lanes. It also would leave just 20 on-street parking spots on the nearly mile-and-a-half stretch between Uptown and downtown. WCCO spoke Thursday with stakeholders about the safety benefits, and business nightmares. “I like the idea of bike lanes, expanded bike lanes for sure,” Uptown resident Jeremy Alsaker said. “I mean, I got a bike and I don’t really enjoy taking it...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Sports: University Of Minnesota Sets Temporary Vaccination Policy For Indoor Events

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced Friday a temporary vaccination policy for indoor sporting events Friday. The university says it will require all attendees, age 5 or older, at indoor events with 200 or more people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. The policy applies to tennis, swimming and diving, track and field, women’s and men’s basketball and hockey games. The temporary policy will begin on Jan.26 and will end Feb.9. The first scheduled event with the policy in effect will be Minnesota’s home men’s basketball game against Ohio State on Jan. 27. The average positivity rate hit 21.6% in the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health. In the last two weeks, cases in the state have tripled due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Due to the COVID surge, mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis instituted a vaccine mandate for any business which serves food and drink, including restaurants, bars, and sports venues. The order goes into effect on Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘We Always Figure It Out’: Restaurant Owners Have Days To Get Ready For New COVID Rules

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul are scrambling, trying to figure out how the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate will work for them and their customers. Starting Wednesday, customers in both cities will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. That leaves many business owners with just six days to comply with the new mandate. Katherine Pardue, co-owner of Hark Cafe, has asked her customers for proof of vaccination since August. “It wasn’t a decision that was about giving us a competitive edge as a business; it was about the health and safety of our staff and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Average Positivity Rate Breaches 20%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s latest average positivity rate has breached 20%, continuing to climb to record levels as the state moves to hire hundreds more health care workers to help hospitals. According to the state health department, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is 20.7% as of Jan. 5 due to data lag. (credit: MDH) Several other major public health risk indicators are on the climb, too. Daily new cases per 100,000 residents is the highest it’s ever been at 145.9. As the Omicron variant surges across the country, testing is in high demand. The state’s testing rate is at 635.1 residents testing per...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rochester Man Sentenced 10 Years For Arson Of Minneapolis Pawn Shop

ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A federal judge sentenced a Rochester man to 10 years in prison for his role in burning down a Minneapolis pawn shop during the unrest following George Floyd’s murder. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said 26-year-old Montez Terri Lee was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Montez Lee (credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office) According to court documents, on May. 28, 2020, Lee, along with others, broke into the Max It Pawn Shop on East Lake Street in Minneapolis. Surveillance video showed Lee pouring gas around the pawnshop and lighting it on fire, according to the release. The fire destroyed the building. Another video showed Lee standing in front of the burning pawnshop. He could be heard saying, “[expletive] this place. We’re gonna burn this [expletive] down.” Authorities say they found the body of a 30-year-old man in the rubble of the building. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office attributed the man’s death to “probable inhalation of products of combustion and thermal injury (building fire).”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘My Actions Are Inexcusable’: State Lawmaker Apologizes For Driving Under The Influence

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota state lawmaker apologized Friday for driving under the influence last weekend. State Rep. Tou Xiong (DFL-Maplewood) issued a statement saying that last Saturday he made a “terrible mistake.” “After departing a community gathering, I was pulled over by law enforcement for driving under the influence. My actions are inexcusable and I sincerely apologize. I have a lot of work to do in the coming days, weeks, and months to earn back the trust of my constituents and people I’ve let down, and that will be my focus going forward.” (credit: Anoka County) According to online jail records, Xiong was arrested for DUI and booked into the Anoka County Jail on Sunday. Xiong is the second elected official in the Twin Cities to apologize for driving under the influence in recent weeks. Last month, Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson pleaded guilty to DWI after drunkenly crashing a county-owned vehicle in central Minnesota. A number of Hennepin County commissioners and other public officials have called for Hutchinson to step down, but the sheriff said that he will let the residents of Hennepin County decide his future in November.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former Viking Robert Blanton Helps Thwart Carjacking Outside Edina Day Care

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — A quick-thinking mother and a good Samaritan thwarted off would-be carjackers in Edina. “Attacking a parent at pick up from preschool is one of the more vulnerable we have in our community,” Robert Blanton said. Blanton runs Kiddie Academy in Edina with his wife, Erin. He played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2012 to 2015. Edina Police say, on Wednesday around 4 p.m., a woman was confronted by two men outside Kiddie Academy. One of the men demanded her keys to which she complied. Police say the woman then grabbed her purse and ran toward the locked entrance of...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: The Snow Storm Is Gone, Now Temperatures Drop

WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Snow Emergency Info | School Closings & Delays UPDATE (Saturday Morning): For snow totals and Saturday’s weather forecast, click here. SNOW EMERGENCIES: As of 10 p.m., Wayzata, Willmar, Faribault, Mankato, Northfield and Robbinsdale have declared snow emergencies. Eden Prairie declared a snow event. See the latest snow emergency information here. UPDATE (10 p.m.): After a winter storm dumped several inches of snow across southern Minnesota Friday, leading to more than 700 crashes on state roads, the system has moved south into Iowa. Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the system dropped 9 inches of snow in Marshall and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy