Law Enforcement

Ex-LAPD Cops Fired For Playing Pokémon GO And Ignoring Robbery Call Are Denied Appeals To Be Rehired

By Zack Linly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo y’all remember Pokémon GO, the mobile app game that, a few years ago, had people walking out in the middle of the street, getting robbed and running smack into various hazards while staring at their phone screens trying to catch a figure that only existed on said phone...

CBS Chicago

Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke To Be Released From Prison Next Month

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke will be released from prison on Feb. 3, CBS 2 has learned. In October 2018, Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald. Three months later, he was sentenced to almost seven years in prison. Van Dyke was the first Chicago police officer convicted of murder for an on-duty incident in more than 50 years. Dashcam footage showing a Chicago police officer fatally shoot Laquan McDonald. (Source; Chicago police) Dashboard camera video of the shooting shows McDonald walking down the street at 40th and Pulaski, holding a knife, before Van Dyke opens fire 16 times, as the teen appears to be moving away from him. Van Dyke has been shuttled between several facilities since he was sentenced. After he was convicted, Van Dyke was moved to the Rock Island County Jail. Following his sentencing, he was transferred to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut. His attorneys said he was attacked within hours after arriving there. In 2019, Van Dyke was moved to a state prison in Maryland. It was not immediately clear where he was being held as of Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadly Bronx And Philly Fires Spotlight Racial And Economic Disparities In Housing

The recent deadly fires in the Bronx and Philadelphia have placed a spotlight on racial and economic disparities in urban housing and mounting fire-prone risks caused by them. In the past week, both blazes have claimed more than 30 lives, including more than a dozen children. Another 63 people were injured in the Bronx blaze on Sunday. CNN reported that about half of the victims were hospitalized with life-threatening conditions.
BRONX, NY
Person
Tony Robinson
Person
Zendaya
CBS Chicago

Protesters Call On CTA Union Members To Stop Service If Former CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke Is Released From Prison

CHICAGO (CBS) — Activists are calling the upcoming release of Jacon Van Dyke from prison a slap in the face. In October 2018, Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald. Three months later, he was sentenced to almost seven years in prison. "If Jason Van Dyke is released, it will set us back years, upon years, upon years of all the work that we have done. It will be for naught," said community activist William Calloway. Saturday demonstrators at the 95th Street L Station called on CTA union members to stop service is Van Dyke is released. The former CPD officer is scheduled to get out of prison on Feb. 3 after serving just over three years for the killing of McDonald. In 2019, Van Dyke was moved to a state prison in Maryland. It was not immediately clear where he was being held as of Friday. Activists want the U.S. Attorney to file federal charges against Van Dyke to keep him in prison.
CHICAGO, IL

