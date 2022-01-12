ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Why are at-home COVID-19 rapid test prices rising?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joelle Jones
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nviWJ_0dj6CY5s00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Seemingly rare as rubies, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests have flown off store shelves across the country – and now some versions of the test kits have become more expensive.

Amid the omicron surge, Kroger and Walmart have increased prices on Abbott Laboratories’ popular BinaxNOW test kits, after a selling agreement with the White House expired in December 2021.

The initial agreement between the Biden administration and Abbott Laboratories granted Kroger, Walmart, and Amazon the ability to sell BinaxNOW test kits to customers at a 35% discount over a three-month period.

Lawmakers to top health officials: Will we face virus test shortages?

“As the President announced in early September, Kroger is one of three national partners who agreed to make at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests available to customers at cost for 100 days,” Kroger spokesperson Tiffany Sanders said. “Of note, we fulfilled our commitment to the Biden Administration to sell at cost for 100 days and that pricing program has now phased out and (pre-commitment) retail pricing has been reinstated.”

Now that the agreement is over, participating retailers are forced to sell the kits at standard pricing, which has raised the average cost per test kit by approximately $8. In an effort to cater to customer demand, Walmart agreed to extend the company’s discounted test kit price of $14.00 past the 100-day agreement, before raising the cost to $19.88.

“The program ended in mid-December,” Walmart spokesperson Tricia Moriarty said. “While other retailers increased prices in mid-December, Walmart held the $14.00 through the holidays before increasing the price.”

The same 2-count BinaxNOW test kit is currently listed for $23.99 on Fred Meyers and Kroger websites.

Even with the price increase, the demand for testing has not slowed down. At the time of this article, online options for BinaxNOW kits at Kroger and Walmart websites show the kits to be unavailable or out of stock.

Kroger and Walmart representatives independently told Nexstar’s KOIN 6 News the companies are experiencing major supply shortages for COVID-19 test kits.

“We have seen significant demand for at-home COVID-19 testing kits and are working closely with our suppliers to meet this demand and get the needed product to our customers,” Moriarty explained.

Walmart said the company has held strong inventory levels nationally in stores, but test kits have been more limited online. Due to this trend, Walmart says they have introduced a purchase limit on BinaxNOW test kits of “8 testing kits per online order to help ensure availability to more customers.”

Walgreens, CVS now limiting how many at-home COVID tests you can buy

Kroger said the company is currently working to develop solutions to the mass test shortage, which would impact local supplies.

In a statement, Kroger Director of Corporate Communications Kristal Howard said, “We are also actively adding other manufacturers to increase product availability across the country, including the Pacific Northwest.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Apple Store temporarily closed at The Greene

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – If you need to get your Apple device checked out over the weekend, you won’t be able to stop by this shopping mall in Beavercreek. The Greene Town Center said the Apple Store at its location on Cedar Park Drive will be closed Friday, January 14 until Monday, January 17. It’s […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

How to make KFC Beyond Meat Fried Chicken at home

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you want to make healthier choices or are eliminating meat products from your diet entirely, vegetarian and vegan cuisine are more popular than ever. Many restaurants offer delicious meatless dishes, including KFC’s Beyond Meat Fried Chicken with herbs, spices and crunchy texture just like the original recipe. […]
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
WDTN

Are N95 masks safe for children?

The conflicting recommendations surrounding children and N95 masks have proven to be a source of frustration for parents looking to protect students during the state’s highest reported infection rates.
KIDS
WDTN

Nursing homes seeing shortage of staff during surge in COVID-19 cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are struggling as more staff members are exposed to COVID-19 or test positive. Lisa Hamilton is the Administrator for Grafton Oaks Nursing Center in Dayton. “We’re sort of holding on, waiting to see what every single day will bring. We have definitely probably weathered it […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Meyers
WDTN

ODH: COVID-19 case counts inflated as backlog clears

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning Friday, January 14, The Ohio daily COVID-19 case count will be artificially inflated for several days while ODH works to clear a backlog caused by antiquated systems. According to a release by the ODH, the processing system was enhanced on Thursday, January 13, enabling the backlog to clear and helping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Covid 19 Testing#Home#Abbott Laboratories#The White House#The Biden Administration
WDTN

Dayton church opens food pantry Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Anyone in need of a little bit extra can come to the Residence Park Church of Christ for food this Saturday, January 15. According to the church’s Facebook, The Residence Church of Christ Food Pantry will be open from 12 pm to 2 pm for families in need of extra assistance. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton Mall Barnes & Noble to permanently close

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Barnes & Noble near the Dayton Mall will permanently be closing on Feb. 13, 2022. In a Facebook post, the Dayton Mall Barnes & Noble location announced its intent to permanently close the store on Feb. 13. According to the post, the landlord of the location opted to not renew the […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDTN

Ohio jobless claims rise for first week of 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio jobless claims were on the rise for the week of Jan. 2 through Jan. 8, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Servies (ODJFS). Ohioans filed 17,469 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 5,120 more than the previous week; residents filed 57,157 continued traditional unemployment claims […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Warehouse to be built in Union, meant to help smaller companies

Union, Ohio (WDTN) – A 213,000 square foot warehouse distribution center is planned to be built in Union. Balboa Real Estate Partners, LLC and The Opus Group announced plans to build a warehouse distribution center, Crossroads Logistics Park, in Union. The building is intended to help build an inventory of small industrial sites near the […]
UNION, OH
WDTN

ACA insurance deadline hits Saturday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Saturday, January 15 is the last day to sign up for healthcare coverage under the Affordable Care Act plan. About 9 in 10 U.S. residents currently have health insurance through a mix of employer, public and individual plans, the Associated Press reports, but 28 million people remain uninsured even as COVID-19 […]
HEALTH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy