King, NC

Chilly weekend ahead for Piedmont Triad with chance for snow accumulation

By Charles Ewing, Van Denton, Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

(WGHP) — Winter weather is on the way to the Piedmont Triad.

FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says we will have to pay close attention to our weekend forecast.

There’s a chance a system moving across the southeast could bring snow to the Piedmont Triad since highs will be in the 30s.

Precipitation may start as a cold rain late in the day on Saturday then change overnight starting as early as 10 p.m., according to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

The duration of precipitation isn’t certain but should taper off sometime Sunday. Some accumulation of snow is expected, and that may affect any travel plans over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

If the weekend system develops, it should be out of the region by Monday.

It will still be chilly with highs in the lower 40s and sunny on Tuesday with lows in the 20s and highs in the middle 40s.

As the models become more refined, FOX8’s weather team will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

