Ethics Commission to hear complaint surrounding state representative

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the first time, the State Ethics Commission will hear if a state representative violated state law concerning her work with a nonprofit. There’s an almost 400-page complaint was filed against Representative Rebecca Dow by Karen Whitlock, her opponent in the 2020 House District 38 race. It accused Dow of violating state conflict of interest and financial disclosure rules for trying to get state grants from the nonprofit, Appletree, a faith-based early childhood education provider which she founded more than 20 years ago.

It also claims she failed to report more than $5,000 she earned from Appletree in 2019. There were also questions about her employment with her family business. The Ethics Commission general counsel agreed there is probable cause Dow violated state law.

There will now be a hearing, the first since the commission was established. Retired Judge Alan Torgerson will now review the allegations and make a decision. KRQE News 13 reached out to Dow for comment, her campaign referred to use to her Facebook post which says in part, “I used to run a nonprofit that does a great service for my community. I’m not apologizing for trying to help my community ever.”

