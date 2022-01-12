Jackson City Council asks mayor to negotiate new proposal for garbage service
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, members of the Jackson City Council discussed garbage collection. Many of them said they want to continue garbage collections twice a week.
They were asked to vote on a non-binding resolution, which recommended the mayor to negotiate one of the four proposals for residential collection services.Jackson mayor wants to find real solutions to stop crime in city
After multiple disagreements in a 5-2 vote, the council recommended the mayor negotiate the waste management contract of his choice.
“This whole process that you are engaged in right now, be very clear, does not have to exist. This process is here in order to give you a voice in order for you to say, ‘Listen, this is what my community is telling me,'” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.
The mayor is expected to present his recommendations in the next city council meeting after reviewing two proposals.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0