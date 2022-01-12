ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson City Council asks mayor to negotiate new proposal for garbage service

By Jailen Leavell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oW2hD_0dj6BZwO00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, members of the Jackson City Council discussed garbage collection. Many of them said they want to continue garbage collections twice a week.

They were asked to vote on a non-binding resolution, which recommended the mayor to negotiate one of the four proposals for residential collection services.

Jackson mayor wants to find real solutions to stop crime in city

After multiple disagreements in a 5-2 vote, the council recommended the mayor negotiate the waste management contract of his choice.

“This whole process that you are engaged in right now, be very clear, does not have to exist. This process is here in order to give you a voice in order for you to say, ‘Listen, this is what my community is telling me,'” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

The mayor is expected to present his recommendations in the next city council meeting after reviewing two proposals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Waste Management announces changes to garbage pickup due to MLK holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced Waste Management will make some changes in garbage collection due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Crews will not collect on residential routes on Monday, January 17. Customers will be served on their next regularly scheduled collection day, which is Thursday, January 20.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg Fire Department to receive new ambulances

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Fire Department’s (VFD) ambulance fleet will get an upgrade. The Vicksburg Post reported the department will receive two Wheeled Coach ambulances. The vehicles are expected to be delivered by September 2022 and will cost $207,633 each. Deputy Fire Chief Trey Martin said the ambulances will be equipped with a […]
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor joins launch of Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will join more than 50 other mayors from across the nation to launch the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger, which is a nonpartisan coalition dedicated to end childhood hunger. Major Lumumba stated, “No child should have to go hungry in this country – let alone […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $225M to address highway bridges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program). The program, to be administered by the Federal Highway Administration, provides $26.5 billion to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico over five years and $825 million for Tribal transportation facilities. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Crime#The Jackson City Council
WJTV 12

Mississippi Senate passes bill to create medical marijuana program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Senate passed a bill to create a medical marijuana program, according to the Associated Press. Senate Bill 2095 would allow a person with a marijuana prescription to obtain up to 3.5 grams of the substance per day. The bill also sets taxes on the production and sale of cannabis, and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Construction of Fondren apartment buildings on hold pending approval

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A proposal to construct an apartment building on the Duling School property in Fondren will not be on the agenda when the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) Board of Trustees meets on Friday, January 21. “MDAH has not received any additional information from the developers or lead federal agency […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi House takes 1st step to approve tax cut plan

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi would phase out its income tax, reduce the sales tax on groceries and set a higher sales tax rate on many other items, under a bill that advanced Wednesday through the state House. House Bill 531 passed 96-12, with bipartisan support. It is similar to a bill that passed the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Teacher pay raise plan moves forward at Mississippi Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House acted quickly Wednesday to approve a bill that would increase teacher pay, nudging ahead of senators who are working on a separate plan. The House bill would give raises of $4,000 to $6,000. The Senate proposes an average increase of $4,700 over two years. The House voted 114-6 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Landowners in 9 Mississippi counties can apply for Feral Swine Control Project

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta Wildlife, the Mississippi Soil and Water Commission (MSWC), the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) and Mississippi State University (MSU) have partnered for the Mississippi Delta Feral Swine Abatement Expansion Project. The project will provide outreach, training opportunities, trap distribution and management and monitoring and evaluation to landowners. Efforts […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act passes senate committee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Senate Public Health and Education Committee passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. This comes after a voter approved initiative was struck down last year by the Mississippi Supreme Court. Senate Bill 2095 would allow a person with a marijuana prescription to obtain up to 3.5 grams of the substance […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Public Broadcasting announces first Student Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB) announced its first MPB Student Council. The council consist of a group of eight middle and high school students from across the state. The students will have the opportunity to gain sight from MPB on college and career readiness as well as be a representative for their peers […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JTRAN reduces hours of operation due to worker shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced JTRAN will reduce bus services beginning Monday, January 17 due to a worker shortage. Leaders said service will be restored as soon as worker availability improves. Beginning Monday, JTRAN will operate on a Saturday schedule from Monday through Saturday. The service will operate from […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg Warren School District announces five-day quarantine

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) announced a district-wide five-day quarantine. The quarantine was put in place after the Board of Trustees voted in a special board meeting on Thursday. Schools and offices will quarantine Friday, January 14, 2022, through Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The mask mandate has also […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police chief says the city needs virtual policing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crime is already leaving its mark in Jackson for 2022, and leaders are already discussing how to solve the problem. Jackson Police Chief James Davis and Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS) Commissioner Sean Tindell spoke to the Hinds County legislators about what the city needs. Sitting at 72 capitol policemen, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water alert issued for 300 customers in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Shivers Water Association has issued a boil water alert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Simpson County. This affects approximately 300 customers on Shivers Road and Highway 43 who are served by the Shivers Water Association. Water system officials notified the Mississippi […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy