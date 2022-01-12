Elementary students in Yuma go back to class with full COVID protocols

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, schools are still back in session, but the county and districts are doing what they can to keep students and staff safe - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's back to class for thousands of elementary school students across Yuma County, and for now not even COVID is stopping them from hitting the books.

The numbers are alarming, the county seeing the highest number of cases per week since December 2020. Currently averaging nearly 106 new cases per day for every 100,000 residents according to COVIDactnow.org

On Monday January 11, District One in Yuma welcomed students back.

The district's community engagement coordinator, Christine McCoy says even with the surge, protocols will stay the same, at least for now.

Things like encouraging mask wearing and social distancing, along with asking parents to check their students daily for any COVID symptoms, will be in place.

However, the district also wants to give students a sense of normalcy.

“At this time we’re not implementing any strict protocols that might cancel recess or cancel activities or anything of that sort,” McCoy said.

Even so, McCoy says the district still understands the seriousness of the surge.

“We’re just on high alert monitoring the situation, all of our policies still remain proven to reduce the spread on campus and so we’re gonna continue with those policies,” McCoy said.

Another concern is potentially having to go back to remote learning.

Yuma County superintendent of schools Tom Tyree says while safety is the top priority, keeping kids on campus is what schools want.

“I think at this point in time while all our school districts are trying to do as best they can, to make sure that they do stay open for direct instruction,” Tyree said.

Both District One and the county said overall, remote learning isn’t being considered at this time, but is something they at least feel prepared for should they have to do it again.

