Kristen Stewart Reveals The Moment She Knew Acting Was What She Wanted To Do

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristen Stewart is on one of my many covers for W Magazine‘s Best Performances issue!. The 31-year-old Spencer actress opened up in her cover story about recently being starstruck, the first time she knew she wanted to direct and...

Kristen Stewart has chosen wedding outfit

Kristen Stewart has chosen her wedding outfit. The 31-year-old actress got engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer in November after two years together and although she is unsure how many "traditions" they will follow on their big day, she's already chosen her clothes but wants to keep the details a surprise.
Kristen Stewart says Twilight feels 'incredibly far away'

Kristen Stewart's time in the 'Twilight' franchise feels "incredibly far away". The 31-year-old actress played the part of Bella Swan in the money-spinning film franchise between 2008 and 2012, and Kristen recently discovered that the movies are now available on Netflix. She shared: "I saw that it's on Netflix, and...
SAG Awards Nominations Analysis: What Happened to Kristen Stewart and the ‘Belfast’ Boys?

Talk about all over the place! This year’s SAG Awards film nominating committee, comprised of 2,500 people chosen at random from SAG-AFTRA’s overall membership, revealed its nominations on Wednesday morning — they voted between Dec. 6 and Jan. 9 — and offered a lot of conflicting signs. In the highest-profile category, best ensemble (which many voters treat as an equivalent of best picture), the nom-com selected the mostly Irish cast of Belfast, the largely deaf cast of CODA, the very diverse cast of King Richard and the overflowing-with-A-listers casts of Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci. A best ensemble nomination is a...
Ashley Benson Meets Up with Kristen Stewart & Some Friends of Dinner

Ashley Benson is heading out after grabbing dinner with friends!. The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress made her way out of R+D Kitchen after grabbing dinner with Kristen Stewart and a few friends on Wednesday night (January 12) in Santa Monica, Calif. Ashley looked cool in a long, black leather...
‘Spencer’ Costume Designer Raves About Kristen Stewart: ‘Do People Not Realize She’s One of the Great Actresses?’

A version of this story about “Spencer” first appeared in the Below-the-Line Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” takes place at Christmas in 1991, as the 30-year-old Princess Diana (played by Kristen Stewart, also 30 at the time of filming) is struggling with the monarchical pomp that has encaged her. The film is deliberately fictionalized – it opens with an epigraph calling itself “a fable from a true tragedy” – and Diana’s wardrobe spins a yarn, so to speak, as well.
Kristen Stewart Celebrates the 'Twilight' Renaissance

Kristen Stewart is binge-watching the Twilight series like the rest of us. Most recently, the actor has been creating a buzz in the awards circuit for her stellar performance as the late Princess Diana in the film Spencer. Although Stewart has clearly moved onto better and brighter things, her ascent...
Prince Harry Reportedly Wants to Skip the Oscars to Avoid Kristen Stewart

Spencer, in which Kristen Stewart portrays Princess Diana, has delighted audiences and critics around the world, but one particular viewer—Prince Harry—was less than thrilled about it, apparently. The film and its main actress are likely to win a number of Oscar nominations "and it's struck a sour note...
SAG Awards Nominations: Kristen Stewart, ‘Harder They Fall,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ Snubbed as ‘Yellowstone’ Surprises

The SAG Awards nominations unveiled Wednesday morning offered a number of surprises and head-scratching snubs. On the film side, a number of Oscar hopeful titles failed to score any nominations from SAG-AFTRA, including the groundbreaking Black Western The Harder They Fall, The French Dispatch, C’mon C’mon and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latest Spider-Man film didn’t even earn any stunt nominations, with Oscar hopefuls No Time to Die and Dune earning their only nominations in the stunt category. Meanwhile, Oscar hopefuls The Lost Daughter and West Side Story only scored one nod each, for Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter and Ariana DeBose...
SAG awards: Kristen Stewart, Alana Haim, Leonardo DiCaprio and the other big snubs on nomination night

Kristen Stewart, Alana Haim, and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the actors who didn’t receive Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award nominations despite acclaimed performances last year. The full list of nominees for the 28th SAG Awards was unveiled by Tick, tick...BOOM! actor Vanessa Hudgens and Dopesick star Rosario Dawson during an Instagram Live on Wednesday (12 January). Across film categories, The Power of the Dog, House of Gucci, Belfast, CODA, King Richard, and Being The Ricardos earned the most nominations. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog won its cast members acting nominations,...
SAG Nominations 2022: 19 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Kristen Stewart to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and ‘Pose’

The SAG Awards are usually good for a few shockers, but there’s rarely one as big as this year’s omission of Kristen Stewart for her heralded performance in “Spencer.” That puzzling absence tops the list of head scratchers, but there were some fun surprises on the film side as well, including the first major nod for Bradley Cooper’s turn in “Licorice Pizza” and a strong showing for “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” Meanwhile, it was just two years ago that the SAG Awards made history by awarding the Korean-language drama “Parasite” as best cast in a motion...
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
