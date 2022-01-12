Sarpy County Commissioners select Chairman of Board

The Sarpy County Commissioners have chosen Don Kelly to serve as Chairman of the Sarpy County Board for a seventh consecutive term, according to a news release from the county.

Kelly will continue representation for District 1.

“Sarpy County continues to be the fastest-growing county in the state, so 2022 is going to be a critical year for Sarpy in terms of providing the high-quality infrastructure and services to residents and business owners,” Kelly said.

Commissioner Angi Burmeister, a representative from District 3, will serve as Vice-Chair. Burmeister has been a member of the board since 2019.

“As we work toward completing these once-in-a-generation projects, we will continue to work with a vision to the future, and our focus will remain on providing quality needed services while protecting the taxpayers’ interests and the bottom line,” Burmeister said.

