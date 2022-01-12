ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Jerseyans urged to donate blood amid nationwide blood shortage crisis

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObSCA_0dj6A5ks00

The American Red Cross says it is in the middle of a nationwide blood shortage crisis and is asking the public for help.

“Ideally we have a five-day supply of blood products in the country. We are currently in under one-day supply,” says Kim Goetz, executive director of the American Red Cross of Central New Jersey.

Goetz says that this is the first time in over a decade that the blood supply has dipped this low. It is one of the reasons why Jennifer Hellstern, of Monroe Township, showed up to donate. She says the blood shortage hits close to home.

"We have a friend of the family who received transfusions every three weeks and the blood shortage has really impacted her treatments,” Hellstern says.

Unexpected winter weather, staffing shortages, cancellations of drives and a surge in COVID-19 cases were all factors.

“Sixty-two percent of blood is usually collected for our schools and colleges. As you can imagine at this time, with schools going virtual, were having some restrictions on who can enter a building, we are seeing some challenges having blood drives at schools,” says Goetz.

When it comes to the virus and donating blood, the Red Cross says that as long as the person is out of quarantine and feels OK, they are able to donate blood. Vaccination status does not play a factor.

"You come in, there will be someone who does a full health history to make sure that you're well enough to give blood and you meet all of our criteria. We take that guesswork out of for you,” says Goetz.

The whole experience takes less than an hour and can save up to three lives.

As an added incentive, those who donate this month will be entered to win a trip to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

A list of donation sites can be found on the Red Cross’s website .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Goetz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Blood Transfusions#Donate Blood#Whole Blood#New Jerseyans#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Public Health
News 12

News 12

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy