Washington Post columnist David Ignatius had some tough words for President Biden as his administration was hit with a series of setbacks stalling his agenda. "President Biden hit a political wall this week in his push for voting rights legislation, just as he did last year in trying to pass his Build Back Better spending package," Ignatius began his column on Thursday. "It’s time for Biden to ask himself why he’s in this morass."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 16 HOURS AGO