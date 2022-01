We’re two years out from the next presidential election, and already, The View is bracing for impact. During today’s hot topics, the panelists completely shut down a potential Joe Biden/Liz Cheney ticket. Didn’t we learn enough from George W. Bush and Dick Cheney, The View argued? Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin slammed the idea of the pair running, especially picking apart Liz Cheney’s recent rise to fame (which, they claimed, should be infamy) in the Republican and Democratic Parties.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO