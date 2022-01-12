ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Coming off bench

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McDaniels will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pelicans, Alan...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Pelicans
NBC Sports

Three winners from Cam Reddish trade to New York Knicks

We have our first trade of the deadline, and the patient New York Knicks — a weird thing to say, but they have been under Leon Rose — made a move. Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish is headed to New York to reunite with former Duke teammate R.J. Barrett in a trade that is more about a future pick for Atlanta. Here is how the Reddish trade breaks down:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

NBA weekend best bets: Knicks getting reinforcements with Reddish, Walker

We split our NBA picks against the spread Thursday, bringing our run to 8-3 this week and 18-7 over the past two weeks. Here are our best bets for the weekend. We don't often see a squarely mediocre team giving this many points on the road, but these teams' recent performances have skewed the line in the Raptors' favor - even with one of their best players questionable to play.
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Receives Punishment For What He Said This Week

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant played 42 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers. After the game, he was asked about his heavy workload. Durant wanted to make it clear that he isn’t worried about his workload, but his postgame comment may have crossed the line. “No,...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Knicks Are Not Sold On Julius Randle As A Long-Term Option

Julius Randle was on top of the world last season, leading the New York Knicks back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and making the All-NBA Second Team while doing so. This season has been nothing close to that for Randle, his scoring average has fallen by a drastic 5 points a game.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy