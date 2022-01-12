ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas governor asks for simple food tax relief, resilience in State of the State speech

By Sherman Smith
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xob0A_0dj67lBf00

TOPEKA — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday used her annual State of the State address to propose eliminating the sales tax on food with a simple 13-word phrase, freezing college tuition rates, investing in law enforcement, and funding a state water plan abandoned by previous administrations.

In prepared remarks, she provides encouragement to health care workers and residents exhausted from a two-year battle with COVID-19, and promoted improvements made in the state’s economy, infrastructure and finances since she took office in 2019.

The governor paid tribute to former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, who died in December , and Buck O’Neill, who finally earned entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

And she highlighted the 50-year bipartisan marriage of Lane County farmers Vance and Louise Ehmke.

Her speech coincides with another surge in virus cases that has placed unprecedented stress on medical providers . COVID has killed 7,114 Kansans since the start of the pandemic two years ago and ignited furious debates about the role government should place in keeping people safe.

Still, Kelly insisted, “we will get through this.”

“Needless to say, it has been an arduous couple of years for Kansas and the nation,” Kelly said. “We’ve lost loved ones, coworkers, friends, and neighbors. Unfortunately, we continue to lose too many Kansans to this virus. But we also saw, and we continue to see, the very best of Kansas rise up in every corner of our state.”

Despite the economic damage caused by COVID-19, the Democratic governor and GOP-led Legislature have amassed the largest budget surplus in 40 years while fully funding schools, paying down state debts, adding $600 million to the Rainy Day Fund, and e

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXnQs_0dj67lBf00

House Speaker Ron Ryckman and Pro-Tem Blaine Finch await the governor’s arrival in the House chamber before Tuesday’s State of the State speech. (Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector)

nding the practice of redirecting money intended for highway repairs.

Thanks to that stable financial footing, Kelly said, the state can afford to eliminate a 6.5% sales tax on food and still balance its budget.

“Here’s something we all know: Food in Kansas costs families way too much,” Kelly said. “And even as we sit here with a record surplus, Kansans continue to pay higher taxes on groceries than anyone in the country. It makes no sense.”

Republican Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who will try to unseat Kelly in this year’s governor’s race, and GOP members of the Legislature have signaled support for eliminating the food tax. The governor stressed the need to pass what she calls a “clean” bill, free of other tax changes.

If the Legislature passes a 13-word bill, she said, she will sign it the moment it hits her desk.

All it needs to say: “We hereby eliminate the state sales tax on food in Kansas, effective immediately.”

The governor offered a glimpse of her other budget priorities, which will be detailed in a legislative hearing Wednesday. They include a “total freeze” on college tuition.

“This pandemic has created so many strains, so many stressors, and so many challenges, we simply cannot let it derail the careers or the dreams of our young people,” Kelly said.

She called for “historic levels of funding for law enforcement.” That includes a pay raise for highway patrol officers, as well as investments in better equipment and training facilities. Programs to support mental health and children who run afoul of the law would be part of the equation.

Her budget restores funding for the State Water Plan for the first time in 15 years, providing a five-year blueprint to ensure a reliable water supply for Kansas communities and farmers.

She said agriculture remains the backbone of the state and praised farmers for another record year of exports, surpassing $4 billion for the second time.

Farmers such as the Ehmkes provide inspiration, Kelly said.

Louise is a Democrat from California, Vance a Republican from Kansas. The two met as students at Bethany College in Lindsborg. When they took over the family farm in the mid-1970s, they became the fourth generation of Ehmkes to operate it.

“You know, Louise and Vance are still out there each morning with their fellow farmers and ranchers, rain or shine, snow or sleet,” Kelly said. “That toughness, that grit, that sense of pride, so often passed from one generation to the next — that’s what makes Kansas farmers so special.”

Kelly renewed her call for Medicaid expansion, pointed to improvements in the foster care system, touted billions of dollars in economic investments across the state and urged lawmakers to avoid toxic politics.

Kelly lamented the loss of Dole, whom she described as “a passionate voice for Kansas” and an example of the “greatest generation.”

Kelly quoted Dole: “When it’s all over, it’s not about who you were, it’s about whether you made a difference.”

“These are words we should all keep close to our hearts,” she said.

Kelly recalled spending a day with O’Neil about 20 years ago at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, calling it “one of the great joys of my life.” O’Neil, an iconic player for the Kansas City Monarchs, died 15 years ago.

She described him as an eternal optimist who was known for saying: “Hold hands with the person next to you. That way, they can’t get away. And neither can you.”

“So,” the governor said, “let us all hold hands these next few months and not let go until we finally get things done.”

The post Kansas governor asks for simple food tax relief, resilience in State of the State speech appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Gov. Laura Kelly’s education advisers call for investments in child care, technology in Kansas

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly told members of education advisory group Friday that the state’s healthy financial situation made this year’s budget process “particularly fun.” Faced with a projected $2.9 billion surplus, the governor was able to include nearly all of the recommendations made by educators in the proposed budget she delivered to the Legislature […] The post Gov. Laura Kelly’s education advisers call for investments in child care, technology in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas ranchers plead for tax relief after devastating December wildfire

TOPEKA — Dec. 15, 2021, began as just another day for Chris Pelton, a rancher living in Paradise, but in a matter of hours a ravenous wildfire flipped his life, home and livelihood upside down. Pelton, who also serves as a volunteer firefighter, said he smelled smoke about lunchtime that day. Despite his best efforts […] The post Kansas ranchers plead for tax relief after devastating December wildfire appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House panel approves bill to extend executive orders on health care staffing shortages

TOPEKA — A Kansas House committee approved legislation Thursday codifying temporary suspension of regulations on health care providers included in the governor’s recent executive orders, sending the bill to the full chamber for debate. In response to the worsening COVID-19 situation and caseload at many health care sites, Gov. Laura Kelly issued a 15-day executive […] The post Kansas House panel approves bill to extend executive orders on health care staffing shortages appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Missouri State
City
Topeka, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Board of Regents, Democrats praise governor’s proposal to freeze college tuition

TOPEKA — Kansas college students could soon benefit from a continued effort to minimize rising college tuition, pending approval on a provision in the governor’s budget. In her budget, Gov. Laura Kelly included a request from the Kansas Board of Regents to pay $45.7 million to universities so that the institutions can freeze tuition for […] The post Kansas Board of Regents, Democrats praise governor’s proposal to freeze college tuition appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate has no good reason for removing journalists from floor action

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Steve Morris, a Hugoton Republican, served in the Kansas Senate from 1993 to 2013, including eight years as Senate president. During my eight years as president […] The post Kansas Senate has no good reason for removing journalists from floor action appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Nebraska company attempts to unload toxic waste on Kansas farmer

TOPEKA — A Nebraska company nearly unloaded its toxic ethanol byproduct on an unsuspecting Topeka farmer before regulators intervened in late December. AltEn, which is under close observation after creating an environmental crisis in Mead, Nebraska, didn’t disclose the risks of its biochar before selling it to Brady Yingling, owner of B. Cole Agriculture, according […] The post Nebraska company attempts to unload toxic waste on Kansas farmer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Ryckman
Person
Bob Dole
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House energy panel switches leaders after letter to state utility regulator

TOPEKA — House leadership removed the chairman of the House Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications Committee after the panel’s former chairman escalated tensions with colleagues by sending a contentious letter urging Kansas regulators to delay utility rate increases from February’s polar vortex. House Speaker Ron Ryckman said the decision to remove Rep. Joe Seiwert, a Pretty […] The post Kansas House energy panel switches leaders after letter to state utility regulator appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kelly delivers dazzling show of bipartisanship — however unlikely — at State of the State

If Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was an aging pop diva, last night’s annual State of the State address would have been a spirited greatest hits show, packed with favorites such as balancing the budget, supporting education and economic development. She previewed a new effort, repealing the sales tax on food, and dipped into her back […] The post Kelly delivers dazzling show of bipartisanship — however unlikely — at State of the State appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

In banishing reporters, Kansas Senate joins destructive GOP trend

Kansas Senate leadership’s decision to bar reporters from the floor during debate should trouble everyone who values a free and fair press in the Sunflower State. Unfortunately, the ramifications spread further and should trouble concerned citizens across the country. To put it bluntly, this move appears to be part of a multistate effort on behalf […] The post In banishing reporters, Kansas Senate joins destructive GOP trend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Economy#State Of The State#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#Covid#Kansans#Democratic#Gop#House
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers, officials march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., call for unity

TOPEKA — In anticipation of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Kansas lawmakers, civil rights advocates and other government officials spoke Thursday of unity among Kansans as a key to weathering challenging times and making positive progress as a state. Gov. Laura Kelly pointed to the acts of selflessness and teamwork displayed over the COVID-19 […] The post Kansas lawmakers, officials march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., call for unity appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

To track Kansas Statehouse accurately, distinguish shiny objects from vital basics

News from the Kansas Statehouse operates on a couple of levels. On one, you have headline-grabbing hearings about critical race theory and vaccine mandates. On the other, you have the nuts-and-bolts work of allocating tax dollars, funding schools and highways, and overseeing social service programs. Those who follow current events should learn to make the […] The post To track Kansas Statehouse accurately, distinguish shiny objects from vital basics appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Legislature kicks off 2022 session as coronavirus, election-year politics flare

TOPEKA — The 2022 Legislature convened Monday in Topeka to begin policymaking with election-year politics looming large and coronavirus-related legislation, as well as redistricting, front and center over the coming months. The 125 representatives and 40 senators will begin committee deliberations this week, hoping to pass legislation Gov. Laura Kelly sees fit to sign. As […] The post Kansas Legislature kicks off 2022 session as coronavirus, election-year politics flare appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Kansas Reflector

Don’t look up: Kansas conservatives ready destructive asteroid of proposals that threaten us all

What’s the difference between a Kansas-sized asteroid barreling toward our state and the latest conservative proposals for our new legislative session? The asteroid won’t insist it’s being helpful. The space rock has other benefits, too. It will definitely lower taxes, as Republicans say they want, by obliterating all taxpayers and services. It will reduce the […] The post Don’t look up: Kansas conservatives ready destructive asteroid of proposals that threaten us all appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas alternative investment program hits snag with FBI over background checks

TOPEKA — A pilot program designed to lure billions of dollars into Kansas in the form of alternative investments faces an unforeseen obstacle in the FBI’s refusal to conduct criminal background checks, the state’s banking commissioner told lawmakers Wednesday. The idea behind legislation passed last year is to pioneer a tax-friendly framework of regulations for […] The post Kansas alternative investment program hits snag with FBI over background checks appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas legislative session promises more debate on COVID-19, critical race theory

TOPEKA — As Kansas lawmakers converge Monday in Topeka to work out issues with the ever-present COVID-19 illness, election law and the state’s economic wellbeing, some advocates are hopeful humanity, not political gamesmanship, can shine through in 2022. An election year, mixed with public outcry over the handling of the pandemic, sets up a noteworthy […] The post Kansas legislative session promises more debate on COVID-19, critical race theory appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy