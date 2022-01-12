ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

IDHW reports record number of COVID-19 cases in a day

By Meredith Spelbring
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0IID_0dj67iXU00

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a new record number of COVID-19 cases in a day.

IDHW reported 2,319 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 331,265 since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 2,298 on Dec. 9, 2020.

The state also added five new deaths Tuesday, totaling 4,243 to date.

The update comes as health officials continue to stress the impacts the omicron variant is having on the state.

At a media briefing Tuesday , state health officials said all measures monitored each day for COVID-19 are headed in the opposite direction they want to see, as omicron spreads across Idaho and is infecting more people faster.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Record Number#Idhw#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Idaho News 6

Idaho among states seeking to stop Biden vaccine mandate

Idaho is among 27 states asking the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency stay to prevent President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers from taking effect.
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

1K+
Followers
651
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy