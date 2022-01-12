ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WME Sets February 15 Full Office Return With Boosters Required; Other Hollywood Agencies’ Reopenings Up In The Air Amid Omicron Surge

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32i2Z9_0dj67gm200

EXCLUSIVE: With the Omicron variant continuing to surge across Los Angeles causing many of the major agencies keep their offices closed, sources tell Deadline that WME is planning a transitional return on January 31 with hopes of a full return  February 15. Insiders add that boosters will be required in order for WME employees to return, and that things could still change given the fluidity of the situation.

As for the other top agencies, several insiders say offices will remain closed indefinitely as they continue to monitor the situation. The same goes for offices across the country as top brass monitor local conditions before making any plans on a return date.

Many of the Hollywood agencies toward the end of 2021 had begun having employees come in a couple days a week, but that soon changed following the emergence of the Omicron variant which is now surging. The Los Angeles Health department reported 34,827 new positive cases Tuesday, which is slightly down from the day before.

The U.S. saw 1.4 million new daily Covid cases Tuesday, a record, with hospitalizations and test positivity numbers also at all-time highs.

Deadline

Sacker Entertainment Law Firm Launched By Former Miramax Exec

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Sacker has put up a new legal shingle in town. The former Miramax EVP has founded Sacker Entertainment Law Firm. Joining the now ex-Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP partner at the new LA-based venture is former Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP associate Andy Tan, who most recently served as an investment firm in-house counsel Having formally opened the doors soon after the New Year, the duo took the temperature of the changing industry and are offering alternative fee arrangements. Their focus is on a clientele of big screen and small screen producers, financiers, distributors and podcasters “Our mission is to be...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Italian Studies,’ Animated ‘Belle,’ Docs ‘Who We Are,’ ‘A Cops And Robbers Story’ Open Arthouse: Betty White Tribute Set For Monday – Specialty Preview

Fathom Events presents Betty White: A Celebration in 1,529 locations nationwide, a one-day-only special event on Monday honoring the actress who died Dec. 31 just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The star-studded reflection on White’s life and career, which had already been set by filmmakers Steven Boettcher and Mike Trinklein to celebrate her centennial Jan. 17, will run three showtimes at 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm. As for weekend openings, a pair of solid documentaries and two dramas — about memory loss and global apocalypse by pink gas — debut in a frame where there isn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Iron Family’ Trailer; Acquisitions By Freestyle, Comedy Dynamics, Oscilloscope & Kino Lorber; Full Frame Festival Grant; Color Congress Launch – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first trailer and teaser scene from Patrick Longstreth’s documentary Iron Family, which is set to make its world premiere at the 2022 Slamdance Film Festival. The Unstoppable Feature Documentary follows Jazmine Faries, a 32-year-old young woman with Down syndrome who is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls and Matthew McConaughey. For the past five summers, her family has performed her original stage plays for a small audience in their town of Iron River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In this sixth season, we follow the creative process of writing, rehearsing, and performing the play. Family bonds between her...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Raises Prices In U.S. And Canada; Stock Perks Up

Netflix is raising prices in the U.S. and Canada, with its most popular subscription tier going from $13.99 a month to $15.49 in the U.S. The lowest level of service climbed $1 to $9.99 and the premium tier is now $19.99, up from $17.99. In Canada, the basic plan price did not change, but the standard plan (aka the middle tier) rose to $16.49 Canadian from $14.99. Shares in Netflix immediately jumped on the news, reaching as high as $538 before calming down to close at $525.69, up 1%. It has slumped thus far in 2022 along with most other Nasdaq stocks. The price...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Mubi Buys German Sales & Production Company The Match Factory

Streaming company and distributor Mubi continues to ramp up operations outside of its traditional online business model and has today closed a deal to buy The Match Factory, the European sales and production company. The Match Factory’s current management team will remain in place and will continue to work out of Berlin in Cologne, while also expanding their presence via Mubi’s offices in London, New York and Los Angeles. Mubi has been building its business beyond streaming for a number of years. The company has been working as a theatrical distributor in both the UK and U.S., and launched cinema ticket initiative Mubi...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Like Minded Ventures Taps Chris Monteleone As Chief Commercial Officer

Like Minded Media Ventures has tapped Chris Monteleone as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. In this new role Monteleone is charged with developing commercial strategies, driving sales and business development for the portfolio companies of LMMV: Like Minded Entertainment, Like Minded Labs as well as the non-partisan media site A Starting Point. Monteleone has spent his career as a senior executive with deep experience and knowledge in Sports, Media, Entertainment and Technology. Most recently he served as the EVP of Corporate Strategy of Cast Iron Media which is a sports media and technology firm the has extensive partnerships with major leagues...
MLB
Deadline

International Insider: Berlin Is Back; Amazon/MGM’s Action Movie Deal; BAFTAs Incoming; Jana Bennett Remembered

Good afternoon. Christmas feels like a lifetime ago (just asks Boris Johnson) and 2022 is certainly in full swing. Here’s your weekly dose of the biggest news and deep-dives of the week. Read on. Berlin Is Back In-person: Grab your steins, the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival is happening, and it’s happening in person. While the adjacent European Film Market is taking place virtually, organizers confirmed this week that the festival will progress as a physical event, albeit with certain restrictions in place. International Insider, for one, can’t wait.  Covid-friendly: Although the industry and Berlin organizers are breathing a collective sigh of relief,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney+ Earth Day Plans Unveiled, Three New Movies And Specials On Tap – TCA

The power of each of us to create change for the better and inspire others with the wonders of the world will be underlined by the Disney+ lineup of Earth Day programming, announced today at the Television Critics Assn. Winter Press Tour. The streaming offerings on tap include Polar Bear, the next wildlife movie from Disneynature; Explorer: The Last Tepui, the newest installment of National Geographic’s long-running Explorer series; and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, a special update based on the 2018 documentary on the making of Apricot Lane Farms. All will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on April 22. For Polar Bear, Disney+...
MOVIES
Deadline

Discovery+ Strikes Library Deal With NBCUniversal, Adds Titles Including ‘The Biggest Loser’ & ‘American Ninja Warrior’

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ is bolstering its reality offering in the U.S. The factual giant’s streaming platform has struck a licensing deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution that will see it add a raft of non-scripted library titles to its service. Titles include The Biggest Loser, Flipping Out, American Ninja Warrior, Top Chef Canada, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy as well as The Real Housewives franchise – from Cheshire, Johannesburg and Melbourne, and WAGS from Atlanta, LA and Miami. The first season of The Biggest Loser reboot, Flipping Out seasons seven through 11, American Ninja Warrior season 12 and seasons six and seven of Top...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Mubi Makes A Splash With Acquisition Of Arthouse Sales & Production Powerhouse The Match Factory

Voracious arthouse streaming company and distributor Mubi continues to ramp up operations beyond its initial online business model and has today closed an eye-catching deal to buy European indie sales giant The Match Factory. According to Mubi, The Match Factory’s current management team will remain in place and will continue to work out of Berlin in Cologne, while also expanding their presence via Mubi’s offices in London, New York and Los Angeles. We are gathering more intel about how the two teams will work together. Mubi has been building its business beyond streaming for a few years. The company has been working as...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Peak TV: Scripted Originals Rebounded In 2021 To Hit New Record Despite Pandemic, FX Tally Reveals

It took an unprecedented six-month production shutdown at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to finally slow down the expansion of the scripted TV universe in 2020. While the pandemic is still far from over, the volume of adult scripted original series rebounded in a major way in 2021 after taking a dip for the first time the year before. FX Content Research on Friday released its annual tally, listing 559 original scripted series in 2021, an all-time record. That was up 13% from 2020 and 5% above pre-pandemic 2019. There is a caveat: because so many series were delayed by the 2020 shutdown, there are shows that shifted to 2021, which may have inflated the total to surpass pre-pandemic levels. The clearing of the backlog, which started in the second half of 2021, is expected to carry over to 2022, likely pushing it to another record before we get a better picture whether Peak TV is finally peaking in 2023.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Gentefied’ Co-Creator Linda Yvette Chávez On Cancellation: “Metrics & Algorithms Will Never Measure The True Impact Of What We Did”

Linda Yvette Chávez, co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of Gentefied, shared a personal essay Friday following Netflix’s decision to cancel the Latinx dramedy series after two seasons. In the emotional letter to fans posted on Instagram next to a quote by Theodore Roosevelt, Chávez, who co-created, exec produced and co-ran the series with Marvin Lemus, spoke of the “small acts of revolutionary love” that helped her embrace her Mexican heritage and fight for representation in front and behind the camera. Chavez spoke of the millions of people Gentefied has reached around the world, “millions who saw themselves and their families on screen...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘One Of Us Is Lying’ Renewed For Season 2 By Peacock With Developer Erica Saleh As New Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: The story of the Bayview High Four will continue. Peacock has ordered a second season of One of Us Is Lying, its breakout YA drama series based on Karen M. McManus’ bestselling novel. Erica Saleh, who adapted the novel and wrote the pilot script for the series, will take over as showrunner for Season 2, replacing Darío Madrona, who will remain on the show as an executive producer. Season 1 of  UCP-produced One of Us Is Lying tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers — Simon (Mark McKenna), Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

MLK Day Finally Arrives As Paid Day Off For Most Hollywood Workers

On Monday, most workers in Hollywood will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday for the very first time. MLK Day, observed on the third Monday in January, has been a federal holiday since 1986, but it hasn’t been a paid day off for many in the industry until now. It’s still not provided for in most of the unions’ major collective bargaining agreements. IATSE, representing some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers, won MLK Day as a paid holiday in its new film and TV contract, which was ratified in November. IATSE president Matt Loeb said, “The IATSE has led other...
FESTIVAL
Deadline

Gabby Zemer Joins Limelight As VP Of Film & TV Production, CJ Barbato Promoted to Co-VP With Her

Gabby Zemer has joined Limelight as the new VP of production for Film & TV with CJ Barbato upped to Co-VP alongside Zemer.  Before joining Limelight, Zemer spent the last two years at Will Gluck’s Olive Bridge Entertainment where she worked on the upcoming sci-fi romance Move On written by Ken Kobayashi and Jeff Tomsic attached to direct for Netflix. As well as Much Ado, a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing for Sony with Nisha Ganatra at the helm to direct in 2022. Zemer also helped develop Constance a Keith Bunin Magical Family Hybrid Movie and Lost & Found, a road-trip romantic comedy written by...
MOVIES
Deadline

Former NBC Exec Steven Hein Launches Podcast Company Story Mill Media

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Hein, who has worked for NBC, Legendary and Fox, has started his own podcast company. Hein, who was most recently SVP, Digital at NBC, has launched Story Mill Media. The company is focusing on working with media brands to expand their content into the audio space. Story Mill Media has also completed a pre-seed round of financing, helped by Justin Borrowdale from Weintraub Tobin, to help finance its own slate of podcasts. Hein was responsible for NBC’s podcast strategy, overseeing audio series based on The Good Place, Brooklyn 99 and Law & Order. He also worked on digital content for shows such...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Greenwich Entertainment Acquires Clio Barnard’s ALI & AVA; Theatrical Release Set For Summer 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment announced today the acquisition of U.S. distribution rights to Ali & Ava written & directed by BAFTA nominee Clio Barnard (Dark River, The Selfish Giant, The Arbor). The film recently won two British Independent Film Awards, and was nominated for five additional awards. Greenwich will release the film theatrically this summer. Starring Adeel Akhtar (Four Lions) and Claire Rushbrook (Ammonite), as Ali & Ava. Ali (Akhtar) is an exuberant music enthusiast struggling to keep his recent separation from his wife a secret from his family. Ava (Rushbrook) is a pragmatic middle-aged teaching assistant and matriarch to a large...
MOVIES
Deadline

Range Media Partners Signs ‘Silent Night’ Filmmaker Camille Griffin

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has inked Silent Night director and writer Camille Griffin. The Keira Knightley-Matthew Goode drama horror feature repped Griffin’s feature directorial debut and made its world premiere at Toronto last year. AMC+ and RLJE Films picked up stateside rights to the movie which follows Nell (Knightley), Simon (Goode), and their son Art who are ready to welcome friends and family for what promises to be a perfect Christmas gathering. Perfect except for one thing: everyone is going to die. Roman Griffin Davis and Annabelle Wallis also star and the pic was produced by MARV. Silent Night won Best Screenplay and The...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Gentefied’ EP America Ferrera Reflects On Cancellation: “It’s Small Miracle Every Time One Of Our Stories Is Birthed Into the World”

Netflix on Thursday canceled Gentefied. A day later, America Ferrera, who executive produced the half-hour Latinx dramedy alongside creators Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, shared her reaction to Netflix’s decision on Instagram. “So sad that our beloved Gentefied has reached its end,” she wrote. “I have nothing but immense pride for this gorgeous show and the incredibly talented humans who came together to put something new and deeply authentic on our screens.” Ferrera praised Lemus and Chávez who “valued and loved us enough to write us into the story with humor, complexity and heart.” Gentefied, hailed for its authentic Latino representation, could not...
TV SERIES
Deadline

HBO Series ‘Perry Mason’ Adds ‘Marriage Story’ & ‘Blue Bayou’ Actor Mark O’Brien

EXCLUSIVE: Actor and filmmaker Mark O’Brien is set to star in season 2 of HBO’s Perry Mason in the recurring guest star role of Thomas Milligan. Thomas is Los Angeles’ ambitious Deputy District Attorney. He’s described as an aggressive attack dog in court as he strives to make his mark and ascend to greater heights, no matter whose blood he has to spill to get there. Season 2 will be eight episodes long with Matthew Rhys returning to the title role in the Emmy-nominated series. Season 2 of Perry Mason takes place months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry (Rhys) has moved off the...
TV SERIES
