ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho officials: COVID-19 climbing too fast to timely track

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s coronavirus cases are increasing faster than the state can track them, causing a lag in case counts that some public health leaders fear could lull residences into a false sense of security.

The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) held a press conference Tuesday. You can watch it below.

Deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner says the backlog is happening because public health agencies can’t keep up with the flood of positive COVID-19 tests.

That means it can be a day or more before they are reflected in the statewide counts.

As a result, the state’s COVID-19 tracker shows an average of about 48 new cases for every 100,000 people each day.

Turner says it's likely closer to 135 new cases a day per 100,000.

The post Idaho officials: COVID-19 climbing too fast to timely track appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Governor Little focusing on illegal drug overdoses

Governor Brad Little is getting ready for the 2022 legislative session, and among the things he's focusing on is combating drug overdoses and stopping illegal drugs before they even enter Idaho. The post Governor Little focusing on illegal drug overdoses appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Rexburg seeking to raise community engagement

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Two new ice rinks have appeared in the Rexburg area. One is put together by the city at their winter park at the Teton lakes golf course. The other is put together by Rexburg life a business that is seeking to bring the city together. The two different ice rinks have a The post Rexburg seeking to raise community engagement appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Amy’s Kitchen in Pocatello gets large investment

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - W. P. Carey Inc., a real estate investment trust group, have announced they have completed an approximately $144 million investment in three mission-critical food production facilities located in Oregon, California and in Pocatello, Idaho. “We are thrilled to close this transaction with Amy’s Kitchen and support their long-term growth by enabling The post Amy’s Kitchen in Pocatello gets large investment appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho confronts climate change with money to protect forests

Increasingly destructive Idaho wildfires that the state's Republican governor blames in part on climate change have resulted in him proposing a budget that adds more firefighters as well as another $150 million for future firefighting costs. The post Idaho confronts climate change with money to protect forests appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy