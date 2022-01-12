ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Democrat to replace Hastings in vacant Florida US House seat

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWjAG_0dj67G1G00

Health care CEO Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was elected to fill the seat of late Democratic Florida U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings on Tuesday, boosting the Democrats’ slim majority in the House.

Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Republican Jason Mariner in the 20th Congressional District, which is firmly Democratic. Hastings was the longest-serving member of the Florida delegation before he died in April of pancreatic cancer.

Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly 5-1 ratio in the district, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Turnout in the election was light and expected to be about 12% to 14%. Less than 9% of voters cast mail-in and in-person early voting ballots, with Democrats casting six times as many votes as Republicans.

Reclaiming Hastings’ seat will increase the Democrats’ slender House majority to 222-212, leaving room for no more than four Democratic defections as Speaker Nancy Pelosi tries moving her party’s bills through the House. For much of 2021, that margin was three.

The win will make little difference, however, for the Democrats’ $2 trillion social and environment bill, now stalled in the evenly divided Senate because of objections by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. The package is opposed unanimously by Republicans.

There is one other House vacancy: Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California left office last week to join a media company run by former President Donald Trump.

Cherfilus-McCormick’s victory marked a stark contrast to the November primary, when she defeated a field of 10 other Democrats by only five votes, or less than 24%.

She will have to immediately defend the seat in an August primary and, if she wins, the November general election. The runner-up to Cherfilus-McCormick in November’s primary, Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness, has sued to try to overturn the election results. He also plans to run in the August primary.

Demographics worked in Cherfilus-McCormick’s favor on Tuesday. She is the black daughter of Haitian immigrants. About half the voters in the district are Black, compared to about 21% who are white. Mariner is white.

Cherfilus-McCormick also had a huge money advantage. She loaned her campaign nearly $6 million, though has repaid herself $2 million. Still, by late December, she had $1.3 million in her campaign account, compared to less than $24,000 for Mariner.

Mariner is the owner of an advertising company that pays drivers to place ads on their cars. He has served two prison sentences totaling nearly two years. He was last released in 2013 after drug and theft convictions, according to the Department of Corrections.

Mariner’s campaign website said he beat drug addiction and co-founded a drug and alcohol detox facility.

While some people have questioned whether Mariner can run for office because of the felony convictions, Florida voters passed a constitutional amendment giving felons the right to vote. The law implementing the amendment said that all court fees, fines and restitution must be paid before voting rights are restored.

When Mariner registered to vote, he checked a box that said he was previously convicted of a felony, but his voting rights had been restored, said Palm Beach County Elections Supervisor Wendy Sartory Link.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
West Virginia State
BBC

Biden plans dealt crushing blow by fellow Democrats

President Joe Biden's hopes of overhauling the US election system look doomed after two of his fellow Democrats came out against them. Mr Biden has been arguing for the hugely controversial step of scrapping a key Senate norm to pass the bills. But Senator Kyrsten Sinema said she refused to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Roll Call Online

Florida Democrat wins special election after promising $1,000 checks

After a largely self-financed campaign that promised “universal basic income” from the government of $1,000 a month to people making $75,000 or less, Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won a special election Tuesday to replace the late Rep. Alcee L. Hastings in Florida’s 20th District. A home health care...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Alcee Hastings
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
floridapolitics.com

Jervonte Edmonds wins Democratic nomination in HD 88 Special Election

Edmonds topped Clarence “Chief” Williams in Tuesday’s Special Primary Election. According to Tuesday’s unofficial results, Edmonds defeated Williams 66% to 34%. Edmonds is the founder of the mentoring program Suits For Seniors. Williams is a former Riviera Beach police chief. The HD 88 seat opened when...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Constitutional Amendment#Republicans#Early Voting#Election#Democratic#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
arcamax.com

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins in Florida, becomes nation's newest member of Congress, replacing Alcee Hastings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was elected Tuesday as South Florida’s — and the nation’s — newest member of Congress. Cherfilus-McCormick held an insurmountable lead Tuesday evening over the other four candidates in the special election in the Broward-Palm Beach County 20th Congressional District. She’ll fill the vacancy created by the April 6 death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Democrat Cruises to Win in Hastings District

TALLAHASSEE — More than nine months after the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, South Florida voters Tuesday elected Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick to succeed him. Cherfilus-McCormick, a health-care executive, easily defeated Republican Jason Mariner in the Democratic stronghold of Congressional District 20 in Broward and Palm Beach counties. With all but a handful of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Cherfilus-McCormick had received 78.4 percent of the vote, according to the state Division of Elections website.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

The Independent

431K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy