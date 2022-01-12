Reynolds announces $1,000 retention bonuses for Iowa teachers who'll continue teaching next year
Hey kimmie what did you do with all the stimulus money that was supposed to go to the residents?
Once again Covid Kim is clueless. A thousand dollars for teachers who don't want to get sick. Her refusal of testing, masks, social distancing, and she thinks money will help.
Raise their pay and respect them . Don’t put a target on their backs by laws that hinder their teaching .
