ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Marshall Fire Investigation Focuses On Burning Shed

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attention of the Marshall Fire investigation has been focused...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Search Warrant Executed At Site Of Shed Fire Seen In Video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspected cause of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County has been under scrutiny. Originally, fire crews thought downed power lines sparked the fire at Highway 93 and Marshall Road. Those lines turned out to be telecommunication lines, which experts say don’t have the ability to start a fire. Police tape closes off access to a home destroyed by the Marshall Fire in the Rock Creek neighborhood in the town of Superior in Boulder County, Colorado on January 1, 2022. (Photo: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images) Now, that theory is in question after they say they’ve received video...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Investigation#The Shed#Accident
CBS Denver

Partial Remains Found At Home In Marshall Fire Burn Area

UPDATE: Coroner Confirms Robert Sharpe Was Man Killed In Marshall Fire MARSHALL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office shared a tragic update of a missing person in the Marshall Fire. They say they found partial remains of an adult in the 5900 block of Marshall Road. (credit: CBS) They add an investigation in the 1500 block of S. 76th Street in Superior remains ongoing. Family of Nadine Turnbull tells CBS4 her home was on South 76th Street. As of this writing, she remains missing. RELATED: Neighbor Shares His Story Of Trying To Save Missing Woman Nadine Turnbull In Marshall Fire “The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for identifying the remains found and determining the cause and manner of death,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release on Jan. 5. The Marshall Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 structures, many of which are homes.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Gazette

Cat burned in Marshall fire found, reunited with owner

An animal rescue group, Soul Dog Rescue, saved a burned cat from the porch of the only home still standing on a block of a neighborhood destroyed by the Marshall fire, Gazette news partner 9NEWS reported. Merlin, the 9-year-old feline, suffered burns on his paws and face from the fire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Water Shut Off To Marshall Fire Burn Area In Superior

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Town of Superior has shut off water in the burn area to keep pipes from freezing and bursting. Emergency response teams and utility providers are working hard to protect affected homes from further damage. Shutting off the water will also restore pressure now that residents of areas north of Rock Creek Parkway are allowed to return home. RELATED: Frozen Pipes Are New Concern At Homes Spared By Marshall Fire In Boulder County
SUPERIOR, CO
The Denver Gazette

Cause of Marshall Fire under investigation as Twelve Tribes sect and community wait

Law enforcement vehicles have barricaded a 5-acre compound west of Boulder for days, but officials have not said what they are doing there. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle has said the 6,026-acre Marshall fire started in an area of unincorporated Boulder County near the compound at 5300 Eldorado Springs Drive. There is video of a shed on fire at the compound taken at 11:45 a.m. Thursday by a man who had been living next door to the property for the last three months. Pelle said the investigation into the cause of the fire includes the compound and surrounding area.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim found in Marshall Fire burn area in Boulder County identified

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Boulder County Coroner's Office identified the partial remains found earlier this week in the Marshall Fire burn area as 69-year-old Robert Sharpe. According to the Coroner's Office, DNA analysis and scene circumstances were used to identify Sharpe. The official cause and manner of death are still under investigation. The post Victim found in Marshall Fire burn area in Boulder County identified appeared first on KRDO.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire Victims Can Retrieve Burned Vehicles For Insurance Purposes

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Division of Insurance says Marshall Fire victims who move their damaged or destroyed vehicles can still participate in the debris removal program. Boulder County and the state of Colorado are organizing that program. LOUISVILLE, CO – JANUARY 02: A car sits in what used to be a garage in a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 2, 2022 in Louisville, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) The announcement is in response to previous guidance shared during a town hall on Sunday. “This means that people with cars that were destroyed or damaged by the fires should start filing claims now with their auto insurance companies to get these cars removed, and should not wait for the debris removal program to do so,” said the office of Colorado Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg. Find more information on DORA’s response to the Marshall Fire. The wildfire destroyed more than 1,000 houses in Louisville, Superior and other parts of Boulder County.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KTVZ News Channel 21

Madras home, apparently vacant, burns in ‘suspicious’ fire; cause under investigation

An Oregon State Police arson investigator and the State Fire Marshal’s Office were called early Friday to a suspicious fire that destroyed an apparently vacant home on the north end of Madras, prompting evacuation of a nearby home and closure of U.S. Highway 26, officials said. The post Madras home, apparently vacant, burns in ‘suspicious’ fire; cause under investigation appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
CBS Sacramento

Cosumnes Firefighters Control Duplex Fire In Galt, No Injuries

GALT (CBS13) — A duplex fire in galt leaves one family displaced, although crews were able to put out the fire with no firefighter or civilian injuries. The fire is believed to have originated from an air fryer that was left on while the tenants were not home. Fire is under control with no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters. At least one family is displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/JNPTYTPL27 — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) January 15, 2022
GALT, CA
The Week

Colorado fire investigators are focusing on a Christian fundamentalist sect called Twelve Tribes

Colorado officials initially thought last weekend's fast-moving Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 900 homes in the Denver suburbs of Louisville and Superior, was sparked by downed power lines. After ruling that out, investigators are now focusing on a property owned by the Christian fundamentalist sect Twelve Tribes, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Monday.
COLORADO STATE
cbslocal.com

Maryland Medical Helicopter Traveling To Philadelphia Crash Lands; All 4 Occupants, Including Infant, Suffer Minor Injuries, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A medical helicopter that was based in Maryland and was on its way from a Chambersburg, Pennsylvania hospital to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia crash landed in the suburb of Drexel Hill, Delaware County, Pennsylvania authorities said Tuesday. All four passengers, including a 2-month-old girl, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy