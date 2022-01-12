ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

LSU Picks Up Commitment From Arkansas Transfer Defensive Back Joe Foucha

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

LSU continued to add to its rebuilding secondary Tuesday evening, landing a commitment from Arkansas transfer safety Joe Foucha.

A New Orleans native and star at McDonogh 35 High School, had a career year with the Razorbacks in 2021, totaling 40 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and seven passes defended. With four years of SEC experience, Foucha, has appeared in 44 games over his career and adds some veteran leadership to a secondary that desperately needs bodies.

Primarily a safety throughout his career at Arkansas, Foucha will now join a talented group that includes Jay Ward, Sage Ryan, Derrick Davis, Major Burns and Matthew Langlois.

Foucha becomes the second addition of the day for the purple and gold, who picked up cornerback Mekhi Garner Tuesday afternoon as well. This is a group that is retooling its depth and bringing in a veteran with the level of SEC experience Foucha possesses is a huge win for Brian Kelly, Robert Steeples and Kerry Cooks.

With plenty of depth now at safety, it wouldn't be a bit surprising to see LSU use Foucha in a number of different roles considering his playmaking ability shown while at Arkansas. For his career, Foucha has totaled 11.5 tackles for a loss, five interceptions and 17 passes defended.

Kelly recently spoke about the importance of utilizing the transfer portal, particularly this year as the Tigers transition to a new staff and new program.

“We want to build everything from the freshman class, but we are going to have to use the transfer portal,” Kelly said. “We’ll be in a transitional build, so we’ll have to use the transfer portal. Moving forward, we want to build through freshman players that you bring in and develop. But we will have to use the transfer portal, and that makes it a little easier.”

