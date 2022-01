Hopkinton’s Sean Farrell was named to the U.S. men’s hockey team for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing next month. The roster was announced Thursday night. The NHL decided not to send its players this year, which opened the door for players such as the 20-year-old Farrell, who is in his first year at Harvard University. He has 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists) in 13 games, helping the Crimson to a record of 8-4-1.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO