Weekend snow? Cool, clear weather continues through Friday; next system could bring snow to Charlotte

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cold high pressure rules again tonight, dropping temperatures into the 20s by daybreak. Bundle up again!

Another day of sunshine is on tap for Wednesday. As high pressure slides east, that will put us in a slightly warmer flow, giving us a boost in temps and highs back in the low and mid 50s. We’ll stick with 50s for highs the rest of the week.







A relatively minor system comes through Thursday night, bringing only the slight chance of rain showers to the Charlotte area. The mountains will see some lightly accumulating snow in the highest elevations.

All eyes are on the weekend as a more potent low pressure system heads toward the Carolinas. There’s still lots of uncertainty about what this could bring us, as it hasn’t even really developed yet! But we do know something will form and bring moisture our way.

If it takes more of a northern track through our area, that would keep us on the slightly warmer side, thus leading to more of a rain/mix scenario. If it takes a southern track, that would put us on the colder side, leading to more snow around Charlotte.

We’ll have a better idea of what we could see by Friday. Keep checking in for updates!

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 23.

