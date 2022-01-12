ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Bank of America and Wells Fargo make big changes to overdraft fees and here’s why borrowers may never be ready to resume student loan payments

By Jacob Passy
 3 days ago
By Marketwatch
PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.

There’s one ‘surprising similarity’ between those who pay bank overdraft fees and those who avoid them

Bank of America plans to end its $35 ‘non-sufficient funds’ fees next month, and will drop overdraft fees to $10 from $35. Read More

‘This is a brilliant move’: Bank of America and Wells Fargo make big changes to overdraft fees — experts explain why

Bank of America joins a growing list of banks ditching fees, and observers say more will come. Read More

The average amount of time you have to escape a deadly fire has plummeted in recent years — here’s why

Multiple devastating apartment fires in recent weeks have renewed calls for improved fire safety across the country. Read More

Here’s what real estate agents say to expect about the market in 2022

The Escape Home’s Danielle Hyams spoke with several real estate agents to get their thoughts on what buyers can expect this year. Read More

‘She has no life insurance, savings or money’: My brother died, leaving his wife with $20,000 in debt. How can I help her?

‘She receives $1,600 in Social Security disability a month. She is on Medicaid and Medicare.’ Read More

‘What words do others at work use when talking about you?’ Master these 5 challenges to get what you want amid the Great Resignation

The Great Reshuffle happening within companies creates career opportunities. Read More

‘It will never go away unless someone does something drastic’ — Why borrowers may never be ready to resume student loan payments

Both advocates and detractors of a more dramatic policy shift are taking the recent extension as a sign that something drastic isn’t off the table. Read More

Finally—a car that can change color

It’s great news for the indecisive but terrible news for police. BMW has developed a car that changes color at the touch of a button. Read More

Will you be able to travel more this year? Here’s how things look for employees who want to balance work with vacation.

For those who want to get away, is travel likely? And should you keep working while on the road? Read More

How to see the Super Bowl with points and miles

For devoted football fans who want to travel to Super Bowl LVI but are on a budget, this is how to do it. Read More

