Friday, we wrapped up the new NJ.com Top 50, a list of New Jersey’s top football recruits regardless of grade. However, there are plenty of trends captured throughout the list worth examining. How many recruits are from North Jersey versus South? Which high school has the most selections, overall? How have the public schools done versus private? Which college has the most commitments of players on the list? We answered all of those questions and more as we present fun facts about the new NJ.com Top 50.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 HOURS AGO