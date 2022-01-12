Fair Lawn over Lakeland - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Barker made two 3-pointers and tallied 14 points as Fair Lawn topped Lakeland, 63-44, in Wanaque. Jianni Moran and Chase Rosenbum both poured in 12 points while...www.nj.com
