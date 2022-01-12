ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Dan Villari Means for Syracuse's QB Room

By Mike McAllister
 3 days ago
Syracuse received a significant commitment in Dan Villari, a Michigan transfer quarterback. Rather than a high school prospect, the Orange elected to grab a QB from the transfer portal. What does Villari bring to the quarterback room for the 2022 season?

SKILL SET

Villari brings a strong arm, touch, accuracy and running ability to Syracuse. He is seen throwing the ball 50 to 60 yards downfield in his high school tape. His high school tape also shows supreme accuracy, touch on intermediate and deep routes and dynamic running ability. He even hurdles a defender on one of his runs.

During his senior season, he passed for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns with just one interception and rushed for 1,522 yards with 25 more scores. Since he has left high school, Villari has added weight to his 6-4 frame. Listed at 215 pounds as a senior, he was at 235 pounds last season according to Michigan Athletics' website. Similar to Shrader, Villari is a big, physical runner.

This skill set fits in with what Syracuse is looking for at the quarterback position. Someone who can make plays with his feet to pair with Sean Tucker and put defenses in a conundrum when stopping the run, but also provides a passing element that keeps defenses honest.

COMPETITION

Syracuse's quarterback room now appears to have adequate depth and talent. With the return of Garrett Shrader, Syracuse also has Dan Villari to go along with Justin Lamson and JaCobian Morgan. Morgan has started games for Syracuse in the past, Lamson has spent a full year with the Orange and Villari is two years removed from high school who has seen the field at Michigan.

That provides two different scenarios. First, competition for the starting job. Shrader will undoubtedly be considered the favorite as he is the incumbent. However, a new quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator can reduce that advantage to some extent. There should be a level playing field for each quarterback to make an impression on the new coaches. That means Villari and Lamson should have an opportunity to compete for the starting job with Shrader. That type of competition will only benefit Syracuse and the offense moving forward to allow the coaches to pick the best option.

Second, there should be competent options behind the starter. Whoever ends up as the backup should be someone Syracuse feels can win games if needed. Perhaps even the third quarterback would receive similar confidence.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Finding a quarterback in the transfer portal when you have a returning starter can be difficult. Syracuse did a nice job here landing a very talented player with four years of eligibility remaining. Even in the scenario where Shrader beats out Villari, Villari could become the one of the favorites to take over when he finishes his Orange career.

AllSyracue

Updated Look at Syracuse Football's Scholarship Numbers for 2022

With the addition of Dan Villari and the late National Signing Day less than a month away, it is time to take a fresh look at Syracuse's scholarship situation for next season. Syracuse had 13 players sign in December, and has had three players from the portal commit to the Orange. Syracuse has also lost 15 players to the portal since September 1st.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Makes Syracuse Track Debut at Virginia Tech

That’s right; Sean Tucker, Syracuse’s single-season rushing record holder and one of the nation’s top running backs made his NCAA track and field debut Friday night at the Virginia Tech Invitational. The All-American running back, running in the 60-meter preliminaries, finished 13th of 26 in his first...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida State

Odds: Syracuse -2.5 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 67.3% chance to win. Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 8-5, but it has been a tale of two sides of the series. In the first seven games, Syracuse won six of them. In the last six, Florida State has won four. The two teams did not play at all last season due to covid related issues within the Seminoles program. The last time they played was in December earlier this season. Syracuse rallied from an eight point halftime deficit to top the Seminoles 63-60.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Jimmy Boeheim Will Petition NCAA For Fifth Season

Syracuse basketball forward Jimmy Boeheim will petition the NCAA for a fifth season in order to return to the Orange for the 2022-23 season, head coach Jim Boeheim said during his weekly radio show Thursday night. A caller asked the question that prompted coach Boeheim's response. Why the question in...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker 2021 Season Highlights

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker had one of the best seasons in Orange history during the 2021 campaign. Tucker ran for 1,496 yards, breaking Joe Morris' 42 year old school record in the process. Tucker also set program records for most 100 yard performances in a season and most consecutive 100 yard games. Tucker finished fourth in the nation in rushing yards, fourth in total scrimmage yards and fifth in all-purpose yards. You can watch highlights of his 2021 season in the video above.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Women's Basketball Schedule Look Ahead: Next Five Games

A one-two punch of COVID-19 and the beginning of ACC play have the Orange down on the mat right now, almost one month removed from their last victory. Syracuse’s late December contest vs Siena never made it past pregame warmups due to a COVID-19 related scare. With the Saints being winless at that time, the game’s postponement robbed the Orange of arguably their most probable victory to date. Less than two weeks later, Syracuse also saw their game against Florida State fall through for the same reason.
SYRACUSE, NY
