The MLS SuperDraft concluded earlier this week, so for the first time on Wednesday, Danny Centeno was able to introduce himself to Atlanta media. No, it’s not the brother of Atlanta United’s first round selection – it’s actually Erik Centeno himself. He was physically in California but took questions via Zoom on Wednesday. As it turns out, the player out of University of the Pacific goes by another name.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO