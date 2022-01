No parking: Richmond lists several street closures ahead of gubernatorial inauguration Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Glenn Youngkin will be inaugurated as the Commonwealth of Virginia’s 74th governor during a ceremony and parade this Saturday, January 15 in Capitol Square.

There will be several street closures in the city with “no parking” zones beginning Saturday at 5 a.m. Towing will be enforced.

The zones are in effect until 4 p.m.

Street closures for the Virginia Gubernatorial Inauguration Event 2022 are below:

Grace Street between Belvidere & N. 9th Street

N. Henry between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Monroe between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Madison between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Jefferson between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Adams between W. Main & Broad Street

N. Foushee between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 1st Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 2nd Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 3rd Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 4th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 5th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 6th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 7th Street between E. Main & Broad Street

N. 8th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 9th Street between E. Main & Broad Street

N. 10th Street between Bank & E. Main Street

N. 12th Street between Bank & E. Main Street

Governor Street between E. Broad & Bank Street

N. 10th Street between E. Broad & Capital Street

N. 11th Street between E. Broad & Capital Street

Bank Street between N. 9th & Governor Street

E. Franklin Street between. 6th & 9th Street

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.