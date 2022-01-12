1 injured after shooting at Center Point Walmart Neighborhood Market

CENTER POINT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Authorities are investigating a shooting after shots were fired at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Center Point, leaving one person injured.

According to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:15 p.m. to the call of a person shot in the parking lot of the store.

The victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital to be treated. Their condition is unknown at this time.

JCSO says an altercation between the victim and a suspect led to the shooting.

