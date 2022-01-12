ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

1 injured after shooting at Center Point Walmart Neighborhood Market

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DM3vg_0dj62yWV00

CENTER POINT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Authorities are investigating a shooting after shots were fired at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Center Point, leaving one person injured.

According to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:15 p.m. to the call of a person shot in the parking lot of the store.

The victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital to be treated. Their condition is unknown at this time.

JCSO says an altercation between the victim and a suspect led to the shooting.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

Comments / 8

KaUcaZoid KloWn
3d ago

Center Point was nice 40 years ago till it became too dark

Reply(5)
9
 

CBS 42

CBS 42

