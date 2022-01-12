ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan QB Transfer Dan Villari Commits to Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
Syracuse has landed its quarterback for the 2022 recruiting class, but it is not a high school prospect. Michigan transfer signal caller Dan Villari has committed to the Orange and will enroll later this month in order to participate in spring football. The 6-4, 235 pounder has four years of eligibility remaining.

He appeared in four games during the 2021 season after not playing in 2020 (and is therefore eligible to count that as a redshirt year with the additional season from the 2020 COVID year), completing one pass and rushing for 35 yards. Villari was stuck in a log-jam at Michigan and elected to pursue another collegiate destination with a more realistic chance at playing time.

As a senior at Plainedge High School in New York, he led the Red Devils to the school's first Long Island Class III State Championship following a 12-0 regular season. During that season, he passed for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns with just one interception and rushed for 1,522 yards with 25 more scores. In the Class III championship game, Villari threw for two touchdowns, ran for four more and rushed for 144 yards.

In the 2020 class, Villari was a late riser on the recruiting scene. He was committed to Fordham until a few weeks before the early National Signing Day. He received offers and interest from schools like Syracuse, Kent State, Michigan and others. He took an official visit to Michigan in mid December and was offered one day before Signing Day. Villari elected to jump on the opportunity with the Wolverines, and signed on Signing Day.

Sean Tucker Makes Syracuse Track Debut at Virginia Tech

That’s right; Sean Tucker, Syracuse’s single-season rushing record holder and one of the nation’s top running backs made his NCAA track and field debut Friday night at the Virginia Tech Invitational. The All-American running back, running in the 60-meter preliminaries, finished 13th of 26 in his first...
Updated Look at Syracuse Football's Scholarship Numbers for 2022

With the addition of Dan Villari and the late National Signing Day less than a month away, it is time to take a fresh look at Syracuse's scholarship situation for next season. Syracuse had 13 players sign in December, and has had three players from the portal commit to the Orange. Syracuse has also lost 15 players to the portal since September 1st.
How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida State

Odds: Syracuse -2.5 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 67.3% chance to win. Series History: Syracuse leads the all-time series 8-5, but it has been a tale of two sides of the series. In the first seven games, Syracuse won six of them. In the last six, Florida State has won four. The two teams did not play at all last season due to covid related issues within the Seminoles program. The last time they played was in December earlier this season. Syracuse rallied from an eight point halftime deficit to top the Seminoles 63-60.
Jimmy Boeheim Will Petition NCAA For Fifth Season

Syracuse basketball forward Jimmy Boeheim will petition the NCAA for a fifth season in order to return to the Orange for the 2022-23 season, head coach Jim Boeheim said during his weekly radio show Thursday night. A caller asked the question that prompted coach Boeheim's response. Why the question in...
Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown Named McDonald's All-American Nominees

Syracuse basketball signees Chris Bunch and Maliq Brown were named McDonald's All-American nominees, it was announced on Wednesday. Bunch is a 6-8 bouncy wing who can score at all three levels. Brown is a 6-9 power forward who does all the dirty work inside, is a ferocious rebounder who excels around the rim. They are two of five signees in the Orange's 14th ranked class (per SI All-American).
