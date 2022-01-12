ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Search underway for missing Oxford man not seen since Christmas Eve

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IhgA_0dj61rJD00

OXFORD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man last known to be in Oxford on Christmas Eve.

Kerry Michael Houck drives a blue Chevy Silverado with Alabama tag number “11KL123.”

Anyone with information on Houck’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Oxford Police Department Tipline at 256-835-6122.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Oxford, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Oxford, AL
Oxford, AL
Sports
CBS 42

BFRS crews working to clean up chemical spill in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is working to clean up a chemical spill Friday afternoon. According to BFRS, 120 gallons of hydrochloric acid were spilled from a crate that was in the back of a trailer in the 1100 block of Robert Industrial Drive. Authorities say the spill has since […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested after leading Fultondale PD on chase into Birmingham

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fultondale Police Department arrested a man Wednesday night after he led an officer on a chase. According to FPD, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Carson Road when the suspected vehicle refused to stop. A chase ensued through Tarrant and into Birmingham. The vehicle then ran off […]
FULTONDALE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Weather#Wiat#Chevy#Oxford Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Snow nearly certain for parts of Alabama… but where?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are within the window of forecast certainty now. The models are coming into much better agreement, the grids the we use to fine tune the forecasts are getting smaller, and the timeline is focusing down. All this to say, there is a high probability of snow in Alabama this weekend. […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy