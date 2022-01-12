Search underway for missing Oxford man not seen since Christmas Eve

OXFORD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man last known to be in Oxford on Christmas Eve.

Kerry Michael Houck drives a blue Chevy Silverado with Alabama tag number “11KL123.”

Anyone with information on Houck’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Oxford Police Department Tipline at 256-835-6122.

