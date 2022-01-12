Search underway for missing Oxford man not seen since Christmas Eve
OXFORD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man last known to be in Oxford on Christmas Eve.
Kerry Michael Houck drives a blue Chevy Silverado with Alabama tag number “11KL123.”
Anyone with information on Houck’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Oxford Police Department Tipline at 256-835-6122.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 1