Lawmakers propose pay increase for Mississippi teachers

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Teachers in one Mid-South state could soon get a pay raise.

In the United States, Mississippi ranks last for teacher’s pay. But a proposal in the state senate would give educators an increase of almost $5,000.

DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Cory Uselton told FOX13 that teachers deserve pay raises. Not only do they work hard, but during the pandemic, they had to work harder.

Uselton said teachers’ responsibilities have significantly increased due to teaching virtual and in-person classes.

”And this year we have teachers who are trying to remediate students who may be behind based on learning virtual or just being behind in general,” Uselton said.

David Chamberlin of Olive Branch has two daughters in the school system. He told FOX13 an increase in pay would make a difference.

”They need to pay these teachers what they are worth so we can get even better teachers, even though we have some of the best around,” Chamberlin said.

All around the state, there is a struggle to get more teachers and to get more people into the teaching profession, and this is something that can be a plus for recruiting teachers for the future,” Uselton said.

Uselton said he has spoken to legislators about the proposal.

He said the lieutenant governor and all DeSoto County senators back it.

James Duke of DeSoto County is a parent who told FOX13 the teachers deserve a raise.

”They probably are underpaid. Look at what they have to pay to go to school themselves, for what they have to learn, how to teach, and for what they have to put up with,” Duke said.

