ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Overall crime down in Charlotte, CMPD says

By The Associated Press
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01w8IC_0dj61DRV00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Overall crime in the Queen City dropped by 5% in 2021, and police say there were declines in several major categories including violent crime and homicides.

The end-of-year crime statistics released Monday evening by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say there were 7,554 violent crimes reported in Charlotte in 2021, compared to 8,090 in 2020. There were 98 homicides last year compared to 118 in 2020, the statistics said.

Also, the report showed rape was up 19%, vehicle thefts were up 5% and vehicle break-ins were up 4% last year. Police said the majority of the sex assault increase was due to cases involving a non-stranger.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

With gun-related crimes on the rise, CMPD said it consolidated three units to roll out its crime gun suppression team, which was responsible for 162 arrests, 155 firearms seized, and 23 stolen firearms recovered in 2021. With help from the team, police said they took 2,999 guns off the streets, a 33% increase from 2020.

As far as the department itself, CMPD said recruitment of new officers remains a top priority as it faces increasing numbers of retirements. Last year, a recruitment campaign led to 2,346 applications which resulted in 135 hires, the department said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

CAPTURED: Wanted suspect arrested in Massachusetts, charged with first-degree murder in Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man last December, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Michael John Handy, 46, was located and arrested on Jan. 11 in Massachusetts, through a cumulative effort between the CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and The Boston […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Crime Statistics#Violent Crime#Cmpd#Ap#Qc News#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Morganton man charged with secret peeping

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with secret peeping after an investigation that began last month, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said investigators received a report on December 22 with allegations of possible secret peeping. After more investigation, deputies arrested Caleb Bumgarner and […]
MORGANTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Suspected porch pirate arrested after leading SC officers in brief chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspected porch pirate was arrested Wednesday following a brief vehicle pursuit in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department’s Intelligence Policing Unit were investigating reports of someone stealing packages. They later caught up with the suspect, Maurice Jerome Simmons, and attempted a traffic stop, but Simmons took […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC police seek person suspected of ‘severely’ beating 2 elderly people, stealing car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are seeking a suspect in an assault and robbery, according to crime stoppers. According to a post on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook, a man is suspected of robbing and “severely” beating two elderly people in the parking lot of the Walmart Express on Harvey Street […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC man charged with first-degree murder after allegedly telling officials his girlfriend shot herself, deputies say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Kernersville man in connection to the death of his girlfriend. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call about a suicide attempt on Piney Grove Road in Kernersville on Nov. 10, 2020. The caller said that his girlfriend had […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man arrested on murder charge after missing NC man found dead

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect man has been arrested after a missing man was found dead on Randleman Road, according to police. Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree murder. He received no bond. Police say 20-year-old Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, of Greensboro, was found dead on the 5800 block of Old […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy