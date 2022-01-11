ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Residents in Jackson Park military housing lost water for about an hour Tuesday. Here's why.

By Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
BREMERTON — A water outage Tuesday at Jackson Park occurred as Bremerton public works crews were replacing a water meter within the military housing community.

Bremerton Public Works Director Tom Knuckey said crews were replacing a "master" water meter, one of two the city maintains in the development. During repairs, the other meter inadvertently went out as well, Knuckey said.

Water was back on in Jackson Park, also known as "The Landings," about an hour later.

