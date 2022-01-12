ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Homemade Egg Noodles

By Laura Rege
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCut egg noodles short and use them in chicken noodle soup, or serve them alongside stroganoff or goulash. Or go with a longer length and pair them with your favorite pasta sauce, like Bolognese, or go a super simple-route and serve them with butter and Parmesan. Yes, egg noodles...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 2

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Kellogg's Corn Flakes Has A Rooster Mascot

Corn Flakes are the product of a mistake. According to Serious Eats, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, a staunch vegetarian, was immersed in a health movement known as "biological living," the tenets of which included more bathing, more exercising, and consuming less meat and more whole grains. In 1877, he was trying to create an alternative breakfast for Americans, who then typically started their day with a large meal. His quest led to the development of a dough that was inadvertently left out overnight. When the stale dough was rolled out, it flaked, and Kellogg, along with his brother Will, decided to bake it anyway. What we now know as cereal was invented in that moment.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a recall involving ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egg Noodles#Food Processor#The Eggs#Food Drink#Bolognese#Parmesan
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
Allrecipes.com

I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On

I could quite happily eat scrambled eggs every day. I love them for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner — and nothing is more soothing when I'm under the weather. I take great care when scrambling eggs because I have very specific expectations. I want them soft, creamy, not at all dry, and quite possibly a bit less "done" than some people like them. My go-to method for years has been: (for two of us) 5 large eggs, 1 large yolk, salt and pepper, and a splash of cream. I cook the whisked eggs in butter, over the lowest heat possible on the stove, stirring constantly, for a very long time. But recently, I've come across a true game-changer on the scrambled eggs front. This not only ensures the soft texture I want, but it also allows me to finish the rest of the meal without too much multitasking, or cold eggs.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
98.7 WFGR

If These Cookies Are So Popular, Why Does Nobody Eat Them?

Snowball cookies are supposed to be Michigan's "most popular Christmas cookie" according to Google Trends. But here at in our office, they sit untouched for weeks. USA Today poured through Google data to see which Christmas cookies are exceptionally popular in each state. And Snowball Cookies are supposed to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued, 8,040 Pints Affected

Those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall that impacts 8,040 pints of product in the Southeast. Certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association are affected, per the FDA. In this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Parents Magazine

Oreo Drops 2 New Cookie Flavors to Make the New Year a Little Sweeter

Oreo is always experimenting with not-so-classic flavors — and the newest cookie twists will have dessert fanatics delighted. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos are the latest additions to the Oreo family and will be available nationwide following the Jan. 3 launch. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy