Not everyone seems to mind the Saudi-Pebble Beach tradeoff

Russell Henley fired two eagles in a seven-under-par 63 on Friday to take a three-shot clubhouse lead midway through the second round of the US PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii.
Henley, who started the day tied for second behind defending champion Kevin Na, opened with a birdie on the 10th hole at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, and after a bogey at the 16th he kickstarted his round at the 18th, where he holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle.
He gave back a stroke with a bogey at the first, then picked up six strokes in his last six holes -- a storming finish capped by a 29-foot eagle at the par-five ninth.
"Nice to finish like that," Henley said. "I don't remember the last time I had two eagles in the same round, but it's definitely exciting."
Charlie Sifford made a lot of history on the PGA Tour, but Sifford also made at least a little history in the desert’s PGA Tour event, The American Express. On Jan. 29, 1964, a new course debuted in the tournament, known then as the Palm Springs Golf Classic. La Quinta Country Club was considered to be perhaps the toughest of the courses in the five-day, four-course format of the tournament that was still a year away from adding Bob Hope’s name to the title.
An Australian golfer, in a bizarre incident this week at the Australian PGA Championship, cut his hand while trying to pick up a stake, suffered “quite heavy bleeding” and was forced to withdraw. Details of the incident are unclear, but Damien Jordan, according to a tweet from Golf...
Kevin Na came under some criticism at the Sony Open this week for what was deemed by some as slow play on the PGA Tour. Granted, Na was on 59-watch in the first round as he went flag hunting in gorgeous Hawaii as he seeks to defend his title. But...
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama holed the greatest flop shot of the PGA Tour season so far on day two at the Sony Open. Matsuyama was in the deep rough left of the green some 100 feet away from the pin at the par-4 6th. An up and down for par...
Bryson DeChambeau insists he does not want to be a “super-controversial” figure after a difficult season which made him feel like walking away from the game.DeChambeau was never far from the headlines in 2021 due to his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, missing the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 and a public spat with equipment sponsors Cobra during the Open Championship which saw him accused of acting “like an eight-year-old”.The 2020 US Open champion told the New York Post in December that there was a point last year when he “felt like I wanted to leave the game”, but...
PGA Tour star Talor Gooch was nearly struck on the head by a golf ball as he lined up to strike his opening tee shot down the par-4 1st on day one at the Sony Open. Commentators had no idea where the golf ball even came from as it whistled past Gooch's head as he stepped up to play his first shot of the round.
