The Immunocompromised Seek More Boosters Against COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11. According to the school’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office, 209 students and 205 faculty and staff tested positive for the coronavirus at the Pittsburgh campus. The school said more than 96 percent of students across all campuses are vaccinated, while 98 percent of faculty and 94 percent of staff are fully vaccinated. Recently, some students were disenrolled for the spring semester for not complying with the university’s vaccine mandate. In November, Pitt announced it would be following the Biden administration’s federal mandate, requiring all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO