Public Health

The Immunocompromised Seek More Boosters Against COVID-19

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome are having a harder time fighting...

CBS Miami

It’s Time To Update Your Mask, But Beware Of Fake Face Coverings

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With COVID cases at an all-time high, medical experts say it is time to upgrade your mask. N95 masks used mainly in healthcare settings and KN95 masks which you see for sale online are considered the gold standard because they filter out 95 percent of particles.“ “They are recommended by the CDC to keep you safer,” said Judy Goldberg who is wearing a KN95 mask for protection. Goldberg and her friend Sharon Mehlman believe they are safer with the N95 masks. “It fits more snugly around the face with fewer openings,” said Goldberg. In general, N95 refers to masks meeting a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

University Of Pittsburgh Reports More Than 400 COVID-19 Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11. According to the school’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office, 209 students and 205 faculty and staff tested positive for the coronavirus at the Pittsburgh campus. The school said more than 96 percent of students across all campuses are vaccinated, while 98 percent of faculty and 94 percent of staff are fully vaccinated. Recently, some students were disenrolled for the spring semester for not complying with the university’s vaccine mandate. In November, Pitt announced it would be following the Biden administration’s federal mandate, requiring all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

COVID Cases Leveling Off In Parts Of Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID cases are leveling off in some parts of the Tri-State Area. In New York state, more than 58,000 new cases were reported Tuesday, 166 people died and the state’s positivity rate is at more than 17%. In New Jersey, more than 4,300 new cases were confirmed, 103 people died and 53 additional people were hospitalized Tuesday. In Connecticut, more than 7,300 new cases were reported, 19 more people had to be hospitalized and the state’s positivity rate is at more than 21%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

‘People Would Like Answers’: Touchstone Imaging Patients Respond To ‘Security Incident’

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas patient Sarah Hudson said a Plano imaging center looked more like a “ghost town” on December 28. Hudson showed for an X-ray, but she says an employee told her that was not happening. “She (the employee) said, ‘None of our phones work. None of our equipment works. We’ve been hacked,’ ” said Hudson. One day earlier and more than 60 miles away, Dr. Robert Norris was scheduled for an X-ray at a facility in Burleson. “There were a couple of people at the desk who said that their system was down,” said Norris. “… their phone, their computers,...
PLANO, TX

