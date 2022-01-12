The Immunocompromised Seek More Boosters Against COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID cases are leveling off in some parts of the Tri-State Area.
In New York state, more than 58,000 new cases were reported Tuesday, 166 people died and the state’s positivity rate is at more than 17%.
In New Jersey, more than 4,300 new cases were confirmed, 103 people died and 53 additional people were hospitalized Tuesday.
In Connecticut, more than 7,300 new cases were reported, 19 more people had to be hospitalized and the state’s positivity rate is at more than 21%.
