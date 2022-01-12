ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 73% of election boards did not follow FOIA

By Kate Lisa Johnson Newspaper Corp.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislative leaders are reviewing potential reforms to enforce the Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws after a majority of New York county boards of elections failed to comply with details maintaining transparency, according to a report released Tuesday by the Coalition For Open Government. The coalition chose 19...

