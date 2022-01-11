The Real’s Jeannie Mai Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jeezy

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams have been clashing on television and away from the cameras. Porsha Williams had a lot of people talking after the recent episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star isn’t in a good place with Dennis McKinley. According to Porsha, her engagement to Simon Guobadia impacted their co-parenting relationship. However, it’s clear there are still some lingering feelings surrounding their failed relationship. In particular, Porsha is still angry Dennis cheated on her while she was pregnant. It also came out that Porsha gave Dennis an ultimatum. She wanted her engagement ring back by Christmas 2020. So she wanted a wedding or nothing. But Dennis didn’t think marriage was a good idea at that point. So he didn’t return the ring. Porsha then moved on to Simon months later.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO