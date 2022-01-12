ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden flips to eliminate filibuster to change Senate rules

Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Chuck Schumer's filibuster dodge for voting rights just may work

Senate Republicans have spent months blocking a pair of voting rights bills from even getting a debate. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has found a way around them — and the method is, quite frankly, beautifully clever. Last year, GOP senators filibustered starting debate on both the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Manchin deals Biden ANOTHER blow: Dem says again he is against Senate rule changes without Republicans and will oppose killing the filibuster just hours before Biden's voting rights speech in Atlanta

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said pointedly Tuesday that ending the legislative filibuster won't make the Senate work better – just as President Joe Biden flew to Georgia to demand changes in Senate rules to push through voting rights legislation. 'We need some good rules changes to make the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Democrats defend flip-flopping on 2017 pledge to preserve filibuster

Democrats doubled down Tuesday on changing the Senate filibuster, despite authoring a 2017 letter in support of the long-established 60-vote threshold for certain legislation. In 2017, 61 senators penned a bipartisan letter to then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urging them to preserve the filibuster as a way to promote bipartisanship and maintain the Senate as the "world’s greatest deliberative body."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Supreme Court saves Americans from Biden COVID vaccine mandate—but the fight is not over

Last year, President Joe Biden launched an unprecedented assault on Americans’ constitutional liberties by imposing unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandates on. millions of individuals. Our office sprang into action, filing the first-in-the-nation lawsuit against the mandates for contractors and federal employees, and co-leading two other challenges against the mandates for private businesses and health care workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republicans say they will make Hunter Biden testify in Congress if they take back the House and ask 'many questions' on his artwork and consulting deals

Republicans are threatening to make Hunter Biden testify before Congress if they take back the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections. 'We have a lot of questions about where he gets his money, from his artwork and from his consulting deals,' Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, told CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Joe Biden Calls For Setting Aside Filibuster To Pass Voting Rights Bills: “This Is One Of Those Defining Moments In American History”

UPDATE, 1:48 PM PT: Joe Biden characterized pending voting rights legislation in historic terms, as he called for changing the filibuster rules of the Senate to pass them. That includes getting rid of the 60-vote threshold specifically for the purposes of passing two voting bills. The legislation would, among other things, end gerrymandering, ensure early and mail-in voting and reestablish protections for minorities’ access to the polls. “Let the majority prevail, and if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this,” Biden said in his speech from Atlanta. Biden,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

