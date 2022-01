FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — An Alabama man wanted for allegedly killing two women last week has been apprehended by authorities at a bus station in northern Arizona. Joshua Sanders has been on the run since authorities in Georgia accused him of murdering a woman and her mother on Jan. 6. The suspect boarded a bus in Oklahoma and was en route to Los Angeles before the U.S. Marshal Service caught Sanders at a Greyhound station in Flagstaff on Wednesday.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO